Haywards Heath Colts, unbeaten in Sussex this season having already won the Colts Sussex Premier Division, faced Brighton Blues at Whitemans Green in the 2022-23 county final – and triumphed 17-14.

With standing water on the pitch conditions were tough for both sides, but they served up a spectacle worthy of the occasion.

The first half saw Heath quickly into their game plan with ball in hand. A dominant Heath pack controlled the tempo and the home side should have been a couple of tries up in the first quarter. Heath eventually got on the board after good work from the aggressive pack saw them touch down after a pick and go out wide, skipper Otto Serjeant emerging with the ball for 5-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues Colts came out all guns firing in the second half and a catch and drive from a lineout in the Heath 22 saw the Brighton forwards drive over fora score expertly converted from the touchline- 5-7.

Action from the county final | Picture: Gareth Sumpter

Heath started to move the ball around and a yellow card against Brighton for an infringement in their own 22 was exploited by Heath as Toby Vander broke from the base of the ruck and crashed over. Ed Hartley slotted the extras – 12-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath weathered another spell of pressure and counter attacked. A grubber kickwasn't fielded by the Brighton defence allowing Hartley to fly hack through, gather his own kick and touch down for 17-7.

Brighton hit back with another try, converted for 17 -14 to make the final period a nervy affair. The Heath forwards showed some good game management to play out the last couple of minutes.

This was a great game of rugby, played in a really good spirit. Medals and trophies were presented by Sussex RFU to both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victorious Heath colts | Picture: Gareth Sumpter

This was the first time the Heath Colts had managed the League and Cup double forseveral years, probably hailing back to the days when Joe Marler and Billy Twelvetrees were part of an all conquering side.