Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Colts are toast of Haywards Heath Rugby Club after Sussex final win

Haywards Heath Colts, unbeaten in Sussex this season having already won the Colts Sussex Premier Division, faced Brighton Blues at Whitemans Green in the 2022-23 county final – and triumphed 17-14.

By Community sport reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

With standing water on the pitch conditions were tough for both sides, but they served up a spectacle worthy of the occasion.

The first half saw Heath quickly into their game plan with ball in hand. A dominant Heath pack controlled the tempo and the home side should have been a couple of tries up in the first quarter. Heath eventually got on the board after good work from the aggressive pack saw them touch down after a pick and go out wide, skipper Otto Serjeant emerging with the ball for 5-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blues Colts came out all guns firing in the second half and a catch and drive from a lineout in the Heath 22 saw the Brighton forwards drive over fora score expertly converted from the touchline- 5-7.

Most Popular
Action from the county final | Picture: Gareth SumpterAction from the county final | Picture: Gareth Sumpter
Action from the county final | Picture: Gareth Sumpter

Heath started to move the ball around and a yellow card against Brighton for an infringement in their own 22 was exploited by Heath as Toby Vander broke from the base of the ruck and crashed over. Ed Hartley slotted the extras – 12-7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heath weathered another spell of pressure and counter attacked. A grubber kickwasn't fielded by the Brighton defence allowing Hartley to fly hack through, gather his own kick and touch down for 17-7.

Brighton hit back with another try, converted for 17 -14 to make the final period a nervy affair. The Heath forwards showed some good game management to play out the last couple of minutes.

This was a great game of rugby, played in a really good spirit. Medals and trophies were presented by Sussex RFU to both sides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The victorious Heath colts | Picture: Gareth SumpterThe victorious Heath colts | Picture: Gareth Sumpter
The victorious Heath colts | Picture: Gareth Sumpter

This was the first time the Heath Colts had managed the League and Cup double forseveral years, probably hailing back to the days when Joe Marler and Billy Twelvetrees were part of an all conquering side.

Heath’s coaches are hoping these Colts provide a boost to the senior squad for next season as the club look to move forward on and off the pitch.

Related topics:Sussex