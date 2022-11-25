Hastings and Bexhill twos entertained Cranbrook seconds in the first round of the Kent Shield and fielded a team of veterans mixed with youth and development players, falling to a 41-10 despite a brave effort.

Hastings took an early lead with a brilliant try from Will Hirst.

Joe Whitehill James made a fantastic break from inside his own 22m line and sped through the Cranbrook defence, drew the full back and passed inside to Hirst, who finished the job with a touchdown on the left wing.

Sadly this was Hastings’ only score of the first half, while Cranbrook notched five tries and three conversions to lead 31-5 at the interval.

Hastings & Bexhill's Will Hirst

During the break the H&B management reinforced their side with Mike Brookman, Jake Stinson and Quin McManus coming on.

Their arrival steadied the ship and H&B matched their more experienced opponents, who scored two unconverted tries.

Hastings gave two players from the colts squad some senior match experience. Harvey Mapstone and Archie Pinch both put on good performances and are certainly ones to watch. Pinch scored a consolation try late in the game on the left wing.

The Hastings and Bexhill 1st XV return to league action tomorrow away to Dover RFC – all support welcome.

H&B under-12s

A resilient Hastings and Bexhill team overcame a well-organised Crowborough side to maintain their unbeaten run in their latest Waterfall league game.

Hosts Crowborough got the game under way but Hastings quickly dominated possession with waves of play in the Crowborough half.

Despite the physical dominance shown early on, Crowborough came close to opening the scoring with a well-organised passage of play.

A try looked certain, but determined defending from the team in blue and white meant they kept them at bay.

Sensing the opportunities the wide pitch offered, an attack down the right resulted in Verlander playing the ball back through the middle via Copley, Roberts and captain Sheppard before reaching Loving-Price on the left.

He accelerated through the Crowborough back line, diving over the line for the opening try, just moments before the half-time whistle.

In the second half a more determined Crowborough side regained possession and, using their wingers, took advantage of gaps in the Hastings defence, crossing the line to bring the score level.

A tense and well-fought battle in the middle of the pitch saw a number of handling errors from both sides before a turnover in play saw Ruusuvuori finding Loving-Price who found Hartley who was able to capitalise on some space to score.

Driving runs through the middle from Tate, Malton, Macdonald and Sheppard were unable to bring another score but H&B saw out the game for a hard-earned 10-5 victory.