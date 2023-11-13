Cranleigh RFC beat Old Glynonians to celebrate first home win of the season

Cranleigh celebrated their first home win of the season against Glynonians who were a very similar side to last week's opponents Hamptonians. The difference this week was Cranleigh did not lose their concentration during the 80 minutes and their determination and work rate were constant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first half started as many games with Glynonians keeping Cranleigh in their half and Cranleigh defending for the first 20 minutes. Changes had to be made with injuries to Josh Barraud (who did return) and Ben Terson having to retire, with a calf strain. Scrums were initially under pressure. Eventually, Glynonians put together a nine-passing movement, they found a hole in the Cranleigh defence and scored under the posts, converted.

After thirty minutes Cranleigh moved up the pitch and after Guy Macey came on he made an explosive break out wide to pass to Geoff Noonan to outpace Glynonian's defence and score under the posts -converted. The scrums improved and the lineouts were good. Half time 7-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second half started with Cranleigh in a confident mood and attacking Glynonians. A penalty for Cranleigh 30 yards out was very well converted by Monty Balfour. But then disaster struck with a loopy missed pass intercepted by the Glynonians hooker to score out wide. Rather than be deflated Cranleigh played 15 minutes of their best in the game with the forwards driving to the line and again as in previous games, Nick Sutton finished a drive from 8 yards out taking 5 Glynonians with him. Cranleigh kept focused and a late tackle by Glynomians gave them the opportunity to put the ball into the corner, and from the subsequent line out and perfect catch by Milo Liversey they drove to the line and scored with no surprise Nick Sutton emerged as the scorer. 20-12.

Action from Cranleigh's win over Old Glynonians. Picture: submitted

Things got a bit frantic for the last 10 minutes with both sides making mistakes and giving away what looked like simple penalties but the Cranleigh defence and effort kept Glynonians at bay for the rest of the game. The pack were excellent with Graham Benton's effort immense. The players' relief at winning the game was evident and the mood was lifted. Another difficult game, one thinks, against another similar side. Old Paulines awaits next week and another performance like the one against Glynonians will be expected and required.

A good day all around for Cranleigh, also an award to our President Gareth Stingmore from Surrey Rugby for volunteering, all-round work and effort for the club.