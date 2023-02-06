Crawley Jets have taken delivery of six new Rugby chairs, provided with the support of People’s Partnership www.peoplespartnership.co.uk.

Club manager Mark Keeley said: “This is a massive boost to the team who recently have not had enough chairs to be able to train with everyone”. With 10 chairs now owned by Crawley Rugby Club (all through the support of sponsors) will enable the club to further develop the squad. Crawley Rugby Club is developing a 5 year plan which will also be looking at Youth participation in the near future.

Continued support of the team is needed to cover the increasing venue hire costs so anyone who knows of further donations or sponsorship. Please contact Club Manager Mark Keeley on 07967169121 or 01293 533995

