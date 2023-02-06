Club manager Mark Keeley said: “This is a massive boost to the team who recently have not had enough chairs to be able to train with everyone”. With 10 chairs now owned by Crawley Rugby Club (all through the support of sponsors) will enable the club to further develop the squad. Crawley Rugby Club is developing a 5 year plan which will also be looking at Youth participation in the near future.
Continued support of the team is needed to cover the increasing venue hire costs so anyone who knows of further donations or sponsorship. Please contact Club Manager Mark Keeley on 07967169121 or 01293 533995
Crawley Jets Wheelchair Rugby Team was Formed in Oct 2019, Supported by Crawley RFC. The team trains at the K2 Centre in Crawley and Oriel High school Maidenbower. The club and team are all members of both Crawley RFC and the GB Wheelchair Rugby. Non-wheelchair users are also welcome new players are always warmly welcomed by coaches and players. Please contact (Mark Keeley) Crawley RFC Phone: 01293 533995 for more information