Ditchling, Lewes and Eastbourne rugby clubs ready to welcome RFU president

Jeff Blackett will be in Sussex on Saturday / Picture: Getty

As part of the RFU’s 150th anniversary celebrations, RFU president Jeff Blackett and his wife Sally are walking 150 miles in a 15 day nationwide tour to raise money for the Injured Players Foundation.

It starts today in Hampshire and reaches Sussex tomorrow before finishing at Twickenham Stadium on November 5.

A number of Sussex rugby volunteers will be walking the Sussex leg, which will start with breakfast at Chichester RFC.

After a visit to Brighton Rugby Club at Waterhall walkers will go over the downs to Ditchling Rugby Club, before going over to end at Lewes RFC, where they will be playing Sussex RFU’s own president’s club, Eastbourne.

Ditchling RFC will host the party between 12:30 and 1.15pm pitchside before the home fixture versus Shoreham RFC, which kicks off at 1pm.

There will be a pitchside BBQ and refreshments for all.

Malc Pedder, chair of Ditchling RFC, said: “This is an incredible event for the small village of Ditchling and the Rugby Club which was founded in 1963.

“We feel this is a great opportunity to showcase how a small club can be recognised by the England RFU.

Lewes RFC said: “We are delighted to be hosting the President of the RFU and are putting on a special pre-match lunch at the Stanley Turner Ground.”

The walking party are expected to arrive around the kick-off time of 3pm.