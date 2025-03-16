A 65-12 defeat at Dorking may well have been the result that brings relegation from National two east for Worthing Raiders.

In order to save themselves, realistically they need to win all the remaining games and results have to go against the other teams in the relegation battle.

At times, Raiders played extremely well against top-class opposition but missed tackles, handling errors and penalties meant Dorking were able to capitalise and regularly punish them with excellent running rugby.

Although the team effort was up and down during the 80 minutes there were several outstanding individual performances from Raiders.

Sam Myles with the ball for the Raiders at Dorking - picture by Colin Coulson

This coming week (March 22) Raiders are at home to next-to-bottom Colchester. It has to be a win and five points if there is to be any chance of avoiding relegation.

The battle continued with a difficult away fixture against third-placed Dorking. A tough match, made more so with six players unavailable from the side that played the previous week.

All six are key players that make a difference in every game they play – Frank Taggart, Luke Wallace, Jimmy Staples, Luke Talbot, Harry Forrest and Jimmy Ilori.

Replacing them were Josh Taylor, Ed Hartley, Austin Steele, George Gatford, Sam Myles and Alex Havers.

Elliott Powell looks for a gap to exploit for the Raiders at Dorking - picture by Colin Coulson

With Dorking still very much in contention for promotion the task ahead of Raiders was challenging. The visitors made a positive start and looked good with ball in hand.

Jack Lake made a powerful break through the Dorking defensive line but the attack fizzled out as the hosts were awarded a penalty.

Dorking scored a converted try in the sixth minute, but Raiders hit straight back with one of their own. From the restart the hosts were unable to collect the ball cleanly, the ball was moved swiftly through the hands until Jack Forrest made a trademark break, brushing aside attempted tacklers with ease before touching down. Charlie Spencer added the extras to level the scores at 7-7.

Raiders’ scrum was under pressure and more than once the hosts were awarded a penalty for infringements at the set piece. Between the tenth and the 20th minutes Dorking ran in three more tries, only one of which was converted.

With the score at 24-7 it didn’t look good for the visitors. However, Raiders continued to look dangerous when in possession and spent plenty of time deep in Dorking territory.

Raiders looked as good as Dorking and had the better of possession and territory for ten minutes.

The pressure eventually told when the hosts had a lineout on their own five-metre line. The throw missed its target and Harrison Dakin was on hand to collect it and score unopposed. the conversion narrowly missed, the score was now 24-12.

In the 34th minute Raiders were again penalised at a scrum, which allowed Dorking to kick to touch a few metres from the try line. From the lineout they set up a driving maul and scored another try, converted to extend their lead to 31-12.

During the final six minutes of the half Raiders created two scoring chances – firstly through the backs when Spencer touched down in the corner only to have the try ruled out for a forward pass; then the forwards bombarded the Dorking try line through many phases but couldn’t get over the line.

The half ended when Forrest looked to have made a clean break with the try line at his mercy, but a last ditch tap tackle stopped his momentum and the defence recovered to stamp out the threat,

Dorking restarted after the break, with the benefit of slope and wind. The first 15 minutes of the half were evenly contested. Raiders created chances but errors prevented them from coming to fruition.

The floodgates then opened as Dorking ran in five tries in the following 16 minutes to lead 60-12. The visitors emptied the bench in an effort to stem the tide.

The game settled down again and an excellent break from Jake Rutherford took him from his own five-metre line to the Dorking ten-metre line. Unfortunately, the attack broke down and no points were added.

With three minutes left Alex Havers received a yellow card – and another unconverted try from Dorking was the final key moment.