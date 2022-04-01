Eastbourne Nomads one step from lifting league title

In the earlier away fixture, despite having a strong squad, Nomads were convincingly beaten by Uckfield twos 27-12, but with the league on the line players were intent on finishing on top this time.

Attacking down the slope Eastbourne were making good advances into the Uckfield 22. They were tackling well, but poor discipline and low numbers at the ruck forced a number of turnovers/penalties and Eastbourne were kept out.

In contrast Uckfield were operating well at the breakdown and making line breaks with their big centres.

On 31 minutes an Eastbourne clearance kick was charged down on their 22 and a lucky bounce put it in the hands of a chasing Uckfield player for a converted try in the corner, 0-7 to Uckfield.

Four minutes later after persistent pressure on the Eastbourne try line, Uckfield scored again close to the posts and duly converted to go 0-14 up.

Just before half-time Uckfield scored again out wide, this time unconverted to leave Eastbourne trailing Uckfield a considerable 0-19.

At half-time with the situation looking very difficult for the Nomads, they reflected on where they had gone wrong.

From the restart Eastbourne attacked with more purpose and were securing the ruck effectively to provide quick ball.

Strong running from Leigh Williams, Tom Heffernan, Sam Wells and Jack Hopkins was constantly breaking the gain line, this culminated in the quick thinking Adam Blenner throwing a wide pass to the ever ready Stuart Baker to score out wide, well converted by Stuart Sorrell, 7-19.

Eastbourne were starting to find their feet, and on 52 minutes an excellent tackle from Hopkins led to a crucial ruck turnover from Maximus Smith, who passed to Blenner to score close to the posts, again converted by Sorrell for 14-19.

The Nomads were full of confidence and executing their game plan well, and Matt Saunders and Adam “Quadzilla” Nnochiri were carrying hard with Uckfield starting to struggle with Eastbourne’s fitness.

With 60 minutes gone the Nomads defensive line speed forced a loose ball from an Uckfield attack which Nnochiri gathered well to run half the length of the pitch to score under the posts, again converted by Sorrell, Eastbourne now led for the first time 21-19.

Six minutes later another line break from Nnocniri followed by an offload to the rapid Henry Dukes who himself offloaded to Smith to score a well worked try close to the posts, again converted by Sorrell 28-19 to the Nomads.

Eastbourne’s fitness was having a big impact, and on 68 minutes a well placed box kick from Blenner put the ball in space for Baker to fly-hack the ball on and get his second (his 6th try in only two senior games!), again converted by Sorrell, 35-19 to the Nomads.

Straight from the restart the Nomads secured the ball and Sorrell made an excellect exit kick to put the ball close to the Uckfield posts, the chasing Uckfield defender didn’t manage to gather the ball which was quickly picked up by the chasing colt Tom Lester to score on his senior debut, again converted by Sorrell who didn’t miss a kick all game, making the final score 42-19 to Eastbourne.

The whole team were voted men of the match.

This was an excellent squad performance that finally showed what the Nomads are capable of when they were really up against it. There is a huge amount of strength in depth and new players coming up from the colts, there is a very bright future for the club as a whole.

Tomorrow sees the last game for both Eastbourne teams - the 1st XV face Lewes at the Stanley Turner Ground in the Sussex Plate Final (2pm) and Nomads can win the league with a home draw or better v Littlehampton (3pm).

Eastbourne 31 East Grinstead 35

Sussex league Cup SF

Eastbourne were cruelly denied a win over undefeated East Grinstead by a last minute try.

But on a day when Nomads (report on the left) won to move close to the league tile, the squad celebrated together.

Eastbourne started well against East Grinstead, putting some lovely phases of play together. Eastbourne found themselves 7-0 up with an impressive display of handling.

Martial Chaput finished off this attack with Jake Howe kicking the conversion. A penalty from Jake Howe put the home side 10-0 up.

It took 20 minutes for EG to find their groove and they crossed the line and kicked the conversion to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Eastbourne went on the attack and Ollie Horley completed some fine Eastbourne attacking play to score a strong try and as always Jake Howe kicked the extras.

Eastbourne led 17-12 at the break.

They attacked wide and Spike Gleave made an excellent break and off load for Dylan Becker to gather superbly and score in the corner. Jake Howe kicked a wonderful conversion to put Eastbourne 24-12 up.

EG hit back after the ref, who had a very good game, missed a clear knock-on and they cut Eastbourne’s lead to five points after kicking the conversion.

Eastbourne defended excellently but EG finally broke through and took the lead for the first time, leading 24-26 after the conversion.

Eastbourne went on the offensive and Gleave ran a consummate line off Harry Gibbons’ pass, then ran a quintessential arching line around the EG full back, to put Eastbourne back in front with Howe kicking the extras.

With less than four minutes left, Eastbourne cleared there lines to put EG deep in their own half, but the EG full back found some space, and Eastbourne were back on their own line defending.

EG crossed the line and kicked the conversion to go back in front, then held on.