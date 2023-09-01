BREAKING
Eastbourne RFC take on Horsham in Sussex Cup final to get 2023-24 season moving

Promoted Eastbourne RFC get the season under way with the rearranged Sussex Cup final tomorrow.
By Rugby reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

It will be played at Crawley RFC with a 2pm kick-off against Horsham.

This has helped focus minds early on, with a very competitive intra-club game to try to earn a spot for the final.

Eastbourne will travel to Heathfield RFC for a friendly next Saturday before they get the league campaign under way against Weybridge Vandals on September 16 (3pm at home).

David Kebuileng and Luca Bianchi seem to be enjoying Eastbourne RFC’s pre-season training | Picture: Tom ButtleDavid Kebuileng and Luca Bianchi seem to be enjoying Eastbourne RFC’s pre-season training | Picture: Tom Buttle
David Kebuileng and Luca Bianchi seem to be enjoying Eastbourne RFC’s pre-season training | Picture: Tom Buttle

Eastbourne Nomads, the club’s second team who won a second straight promotion last term, go to Seaford on September 9 for a friendly, ahead of their league campaign starting a week later at home to Hove twos.

The squad has trained well in pre-season. They have welcomed some very good colts and some older players who have returned from uni.

This will certainly help, as the squads will be under serious pressure at the levels they will be playing at. It will be a serious challenge both mentally and physically, a serious test of character for the individuals and squad.

ERFC will again have a third team, who get their season started on September 16 at home to Hastings. And the club are building a women’s squad under the leadership of Molly Bradbury. Training is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm.

The club are in very good shape under the leadership of new chairman James Stevenson..

Youth/volunteer registration day is at the club from 10am on Sunday.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

