Eastbourne Rugby Club win Sussex Cup in perfect start to new season

Eastbourne RFC have kicked off the season in perfect style – by lifting the Sussex Cup.

Eastbourne travelled to Crawley RFC on Saturday to take on Horsham in the much-anticipated cup final, which was being played as a curtain-raiser for this season.

It was a scorching day and perfect for running rugby, and neither side disappointed.

Horsham started the stronger and really tested Eastbourne with their positive approach and running rugby, which is similar to Eastbourne’s style.

Eastbourne RFC lift the Sussex Cup at Crawley | Picture supplied by ERFC

Eastbourne were under the pump for the first 30 minutes and conceded a penalty try, a yellow card and a penalty to be 10-0 down.

Eastbourne suffered two early injuries and Horsham missed another golden opportunity to score.

So, when Eastbourne scored in the 33rd minute through Luke Thomas, against the run of play it was a welcomed relief.

From that moment, Eastbourne went on the offensive but they did concede a try on the stroke of half-time and were down 15-7 at the break.

Eastbourne brought on three very experienced and powerful forwards at half-time, who made a real impact, and the second half was very much Eastbourne’s.

Horsham tired and suffered injuries throughout the second half.

Dylan Viles scored a brilliant try playing out of position at 13 which capped off a brilliant game for him, particularly in defence.

Captain Jake Howe kicked the conversion followed by a penalty.

Eastbourne missed out on some other opportunities before Joe Bettles crossed from close range.

Against the run of play Horsham scored to narrow the gap to 24-22 in Eastbourne’s favour.

Jake Howe kicked two brilliant penalties to lead 30-22 with 10 minutes remaining.

This was before Owen Jones scored a fantastic try from another excellent break from Montes.

It capped a great debut for Jones, who has impressed all summer in training and has a brilliant attitude.

He certainly rewarded the coaches with a stellar performance off the bench.

Howe kicked the conversion fora lead of 37-22 which was the final score.

Eastbourne managed to give debuts to four new players, three of whom have come through the colts, which is so rewarding for the coaches and the club as a whole

Man of the match was captain Howe for a 100 per cent record from the boot, great leadership and superb defence playing at 12.

Horsham were superb throughout and after the game. It was played in a great spirit and was a real test for all involved, a great advert for Sussex rugby.

Eastbourne’s first XV go to Heathfield this week for a friendly and the twos play Seaford away, also for a friendly.

That will be another opportunity to test the depth of the squad and for players to put their hands up for selection ahead of the first league game.