Eastbourne rugby enjoys a successful pre-season

Eastbourne take on Tonbridge Juddians in pre-season

Eastbourne Rugby club men’s senior squad have had a very successful pre season, with many players competing for a place in the 1st 15.

The squad thrives on a 'One squad' mentality, which has been built over the last few seasons, Whichever side the players are picked in, they represent with the same intensity and passion. This coupled with a good under 18s set up, is key for the continued success of our men’s senior squad.

The 1st team will be looking to compete at the top end of the league this season and are well placed to give it a crack.

This Saturday (September 6) at 3pm, Sees them get underway against London Cornish, which will be a tough opener. but an exciting one to watch.

Cameron Burleigh receiving the Eastbourne 2s Counties 3 Trophy from the Sussex Presidents

During pre-season, they played Tonbridge Juddians amateurs in a fast-paced and exciting game. Eastbourne emerged victorious with three unanswered tries in the second half, securing a 29-19 win. This week, they faced a much stiffer test against Crowborough in another well-spirited and competitive match. Despite the challenge, Eastbourne emerged victorious, winning 33-31.

The second 15 (Nomand’s) also played Crowborough 2s in a slightly more one-sided affair, winning 32-10. The squad boasts a diverse blend of youth and experience, which has been growing over the past few seasons. Credit is due to the many different coaches who have guided the youngsters through the system and into senior rugby.

The Nomads season doesn’t start for a couple of weeks, so they will play a friendly against Uckfield this week as they prepare for another new league after being promoted for the fourth time in five seasons. Last season’s Nomads captain, Cameron Burleigh, collected the Counties League 3 trophy on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Eastbourne 3s and Vets also played Hellingly 1st team in a match for the Webbon and Irons Cup, in memory of two players with ties to both local clubs. This capped off a fantastic day for the club, with rugby undoubtedly being the winner.

Well done to all the clubs that took part, players, coaches, DLMGMBDs, supporters, and most importantly, the volunteers who are the unsung heroes of all local sporting clubs.