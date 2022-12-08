Eastbourne RFC and Haywards Heath RFC were involved in more Sussex derbies last time out -but only one could be played as a league game. Here’s the news from both camps...

Shoreham 17 Eastbourne 57

Counties 2 Sussex

Eastbourne travelled to Shoreham full of confidence after nine successive bonus point wins. But Shoreham have had some good results of late.

Haywards Heath and Lewes got a game on despite Lewes being short of numbers

They were boosted by the return of Stef Cousins at hooker – after missing all season with a breast injury, he replaced injured Joe Bettles.

After good performances for the seconds, Ollie Horley returned with a well-earned place on the bench for the first XV. Both performed well and will give the coaches a headache when they return to full fitness.

The game started fast with both teams looking to stamp their authority, but after nine minutes Eastbourne got the ball wide and a good draw and pass by Ben Perrott saw Mason Dowle outpace three defenders for the opening score.

After a lot of hard drives at the Shoreham line, No8 Montes powered over from short range.

Eastbourne RFC in recent action against Lewes

The pressure on Shoreham to keep Eastbourne at bay was really telling and Perrott again showed his game awareness, turning the ball over in the opposition try area, and the ever-impressive Luke Thomas dived on the loose ball to score Eastbourne’s third try.

Next to cross the line was Ian Padget, who made a superb break from scrum half and beat several players to score the final try of the half. The score at half time was 0-24 with captain Jake Howe kicking two conversions.

Padget finished off a good try which started with a trademark run from Horley.

Eastbourne, irritated at losing a clean sheet, went on the offensive, a good break from Martial Chaput and a good catch and pass from Howe at pace saw the season’s top try scorer, Dylan Viles, finish off an excellent try.

Another run from Horley, followed by a quick ruck and an excellent draw and pass by MoM Owen Davies, saw Howe dive over for a try that really stretched the home side and showed Eastbourne’s ability.

Viles was back in the action again after a powerful and pacy run from Montes, followed by a nonchalant pass, gave Viles his easiest try of the season.

Another great off-load from Montes inside to Horley, who ran a superb line, saw him side-step two players and cap a good 40 minutes back in the side with a lovely try.

Eastbourne took their foot off the gas and conceded two late tries to a determined and fit Shoreham side. This is not a trait Eastbourne have shown this season, and it will be addressed by the coaches who say it’s not acceptable.

Howe kicked three more conversions in the second half, with Padget adding a fourth, to make the final score 17-57.

Eastbourne are back at home this week against Seaford, who gave them a real fright away from home earlier in the season and have won there last two fixtures. It is 2pm kick-off and the final fixture before the Christmas break.

Elsewhere Eastbourne III won away to league leaders Cinque Ports to go third.

Haywards Heath 20 Lewes 17

With injuries and unavailability meaning Lewes were unable to field a full team in this Counties 2 Sussex league fixture the match was conceded but played instead as a friendly – with Heath lending players to the visitors to get the game on.

Four Heath regulars playing for Lewes gave the opportunity for Heath to introduce three more colts to senior rugby.

However, the Lewes side were not there to make up the numbers and took an early lead which they still held at half time.

In a thoroughly entertaining game played on a grim December day but in good spirits Heath roared back in the second half to take a 20-17 win.

Huge credit goes to Lewes for fulfilling this fixture in the circumstances and also credit to the Heath boys happy to play for the opposition demonstrating that the spirit of rugby is much in evidence in this part of Sussex.

The match followed the HHRFC Christmas lunch where president Mims Davies, the local MP, joined key Heath sponsors and supporters Focus Group and Adelphi and over 80 members for the annual coming together of the Heath rugby community.

The event was sold out and the club are hopeful that once the new Clubhouse is built at Whitemans Green this special occasion will be able to accommodate even more people wanting to celebrate with traditional carol singing and convivial company.

On Sunday Heath supplied 11 of their colts players to the Sussex Under-18 squad who were playing an inter county match at London Irish against Hampshire.

In a fast-flowing game with some very skilful rugby on display Sussex proved too strong for their neighbours and despite being pegged back to 10-10 after 20 minutes stretched away to win by a decisive margin of 62-10.

It was a good win for Sussex and their Heath colts.

Meanwhile, Haywards Heath U14s took on Hastings and Bexhill. There were positive signs early on with strong forward carries as the teams sized each other up.

After eight minutes a chip and chase from the Heath No8 gained good ground and a pick and go from a scrum sent the ball down the line for a score in the corner - 5-0 Heath. This was followed by a second try as quick ball and good handling in the backs saw a break down the wing and a touchdown in the corner.

Excellent defence from the Heath back line saw Heath held up. Hastings countered just before half-time when good cover from Heath prevented a try.

The second half started with Hastings pressure and they scored in the corner to reduce the deficit to 5-10.

Heath forwards gained turnover ball and some great handling created another score in the corner - 5-15 to Heath.

They countered again and yet another strong run made it 5-20.

