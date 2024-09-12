Guernsey Raiders beat Worthing Raiders 24-16 on the first day of the National two east season – and despite the result the performance from an inexperienced Worthing side was extremely promising.

There are plenty of areas for the coaches to work on but much to look forward to from these players and all those that were missing today.

Pre-season has been positive with high numbers at training and four fixtures under belts.

But players pick up injuries during the summer and in pre-season and the unavailable list is already in double figures.

Several new players have joined the squad, and many others have come through the junior section to become Raiders.

In Guernsey eight players were making their debuts.

Raiders made a poor start, giving away an early penalty which led to an unconverted try after only two minutes. But the visitors eased themselves into the game.

On ten minutes Raiders put together a sweeping attack, going through many phases but just failing to cross the try line. They did earn a penalty and Louis Ellis popped it over - 5-3.

Raiders were able to put the hosts under pressure, forcing them to give away another kickable penalty, from which Ellis made it 5-6.

In the 26th minute the home side scored a well-constructed try which they converted to take the lead at 12-6.

Guernsey were shown a red card for foul play.

The visitors were awarded a penalty for an offence at a scrum and Louis Ellis stepped up again and kicked his third penalty to close the gap to 12-9 before the interval.

Raiders made one change at the break, Balazs Magda coming on in the front row for Ollie Streeter. Throughout the second half they used their bench players as they pushed to find ways to break down the home side.

It only took a minute for the visitors to build an attack from deep. Max Boxall made the important burst through the defence in centre field which allowed him to run at pace at the last defender and give a perfectly timed pass to Bruno Perry, enabling him to score under the posts. With Ellis’ conversion Raiders took the lead 12-16.

Within a couple of minutes Guernsey scored an unconverted try to retake the lead, 17-16.

In 13 minutes the visitors were penalised seven times. In the middle of this period tGuernsey took advantage of penalties to put themselves in a prime attacking position and a converted try resulted, making it 24.16.

The nearest Raiders came to scoring was from good lineout possession quickly moved into the centre, where Jack Forrest ran a great line and split the defence, but the referee adjudged that there had been obstruction.

With full-time approaching the visitors won a penalty 40m from the Guernsey posts. Ellis had been replaced and with no front-line kicker on the field, skipper Jack Forrest elected to take a shot at goal. A successful kick would have earned the visitors a bonus point but it sailed just wide.