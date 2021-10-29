Harlequins and England star trains Lewes Lionesses

Rachael Burford spent a morning training the Lewes Lionesses’ under-13 and under 15 teams

With an estimated 2.7 million girls playing globally, girls’ rugby is one of the fastest growing sports so Burford is no stranger in encouraging young girls to pick up a rugby ball through her female-centric expert coaching.

In recent years she has been heavily promoting the girls’ game and has been touring the country to offer support and connect girls’ teams through shared resources, experiences and opportunities.

After the training session Burford said: “I thoroughly enjoyed spending time at Lewes Rugby Club. It’s a warm and welcoming environment and feels a very special place to be a part of.

“I loved the differences in abilities, but yet everybody worked together to get the best out of each other.

“The club welcomes you whether you know the game or don’t know the game and creates an environment for young girls to be able to feel they belong somewhere.”

Lionesses coach Paul Johnson highlighted why it was important to invite Rachael back to Lewes RFC.

He said: “It was great to see Rachael back training the Lionesses again.

“The girls really engaged with and responded well to her and we all learnt new skills from the session.