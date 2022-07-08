Harlequins delight for West Sussex teenage rugby star

Jonny Green, a Year 13 student and 1st XV rugby captain at Seaford, near Petworth, has represented the Harlequins U18s for three years and has had the honour of captaining the team for the past two years.

He also played in every game for Wales in this year’s U18 Six Nations tournament and was chosen in the team of the tournament’. His achievements reflect the strength of rugby provision at the college.

The 18-year-old said he was looking forward to beginning his pro career with the Harlequins. “I know there will be many challenges ahead and lessons to be learnt, but hopefully going into a professional environment will help me to develop my game. Exciting times ahead,” he said.

Jonny Green with Seaford College Director of Sport, Liam Doubler

Liam Doubler, Director of Sport at Seaford, said everyone at Seaford was proud of Green.

“Jonny has been at Seaford College since Prep School and he embodies the Seaford Sport core values of ‘Respect, Teamwork, Courage, Trust’ that underpin our community. It will be strange on campus without Jonny next year, but he has said that he’ll be back as much as he can to help support our young student athletes.