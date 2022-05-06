Hastings and Bexhill miss out in rugby's Kent Vase final

Park House 20 Hastings and Bexhill 10

H&B finished second in the league and were runners up here too. Hastings have played Park House three times this season and this was by far their best performance against a big, strong team. The Bromley club opened the scoring with an unconverted try on the left wing. Hastings hit back with a well-worked try of their own as full back Harry Walker ran through the defence and passed inside for Joe Whitehill-James to crash over the line to make the scores equal.Park House scored two good tries to lead 17-5 at half-time.

Archie Ridpath came on for Whitehill-James and Frazer Mcmanus replaced his brother Quinn in the pack.

Jake Stinson had a good game for H&B on the right and scored their second try after a long chase down the pitch.

Park House increased the lead with a long range penalty and ran out worthy winners .

Hastings were well led by skipper Bruce Steadman, Ridpath and Joe Ward made come cracking tackles and Jacob McDonagh had an excellent game in the front row. Joe Ward replaced Steve McManus and Laurance Maynard made way for Maw Mowbray but these changes did not aid H&B.

This game marked the end of a long senior rugby career for head coach Steve ‘Saucie’ Mcmanus.