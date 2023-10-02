BREAKING
Hastings and Bexhill Under 12s rack up 75 points in fantastic display

Hastings and Bexhill u12s enjoyed a brilliant 75-5 win over Hove at the weekend. The match kicked off with H&B setting the pace & quickly taking a 2-0 lead inside the 5-minute mark with explosive try’s from Ben S & Alfie F.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:18 BST

H&B continued to dominate & it was clear to see that pre-season’s hard work was paying off. Harry M took control of the scrums stealing possession to allow another 2 powerful trys from Leo C & Archie Q. At the end of the 1st half H&B were 6-0 up with Tyler G & Leo C converting.

Hove came out for the 2nd half with a fresh line up & showed great perseverance & courage against a well organised H&B unit, who picked up where they left off with another 2 quick try’s from Alfie F & Ben S before Hove put together a good move to get on the score board 8-1.

George P, Jasper P, Seth W, Riley B, Alfie M, & Frankie S put in big shifts shutting down any advances Hove tried to make, & with Jude C, Isaac F, Freddie H & Theo W providing fast outlets, H&B soon found themselves 12-1 in front before Frankie H picked up the ball from another H&B dominated ruck to run the full length of the pitch making it 13-1.Another classy try from Leo C before George P got in on the action bringing the game to a 15-1 finish.

Overall, a fantastic performance from the boys on their full debut demonstrating their determination and potential, leaving the onlookers on the side-lines excited for more at Haywards Heath in 2 weeks’ time.

Scorers: Leo C (5), Archie Q (3), Ben S (2), Alfie F (2), Tyler G (1), Frankie H (1), George P (1).

