Haywards Heath beat Hastings to reach Sussex Cup semi

Heath prepare for their cup tie with Hastings

Sussex Cup QF

Heath kicked off playing down the hill with a brisk wind in their favour which they would need to capitalise on.

In the opening two minutes a smart interception out wide from winger Hugo Cordeschi saw him fly in under the sticks for an opening score converted by Tom Wharton for 7-0.

When Hastings conceded a penalty in front of the posts after 20 minutes Heath took the points with a Wharton kickfor 10-0.

Strong Heath pressure saw a Hastings pass fail to go to hand and Wharton ran in to score. He converted it himself for a considerable 17-0 lead.

Cordeschisoon scorched clear to make it 24-0. But Heath took their foot off the gas during the opening period of the second half and Hastings pulled it back to 24-19.

Soon after, Hastings scored again to lead 26-24.

Just as it appeared time was going to run out Heath dug deep and conjured up a score as Wharton raced in for his second try which he converted for a 31-26 lead.

Heath held firm and when Jamie Diggle ran the ball out of defence he created space from where Will Ratoff could sprint clear of the tacklers and touch down with the last play of the game. Wharton converted and a 38-26 win was Heath’s.