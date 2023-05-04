Edit Account-Sign Out
Haywards Heath Colts are rugby’s Sussex invincibles

Haywards Heath Colts beat Worthing Colts 59-24 to round off their season in emphatic style against old rivals Worthing – and finish unbeaten in Sussex.

By Rugby reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 12:00 BST

With the league and cup double already in the bag, the coaches changed the team around – with 12 of the previous week’s cup finalists omitted and the rest of the squad given the opportunity to show off their talent.

The coaches were not disappointed as the team put in an entertaining but ruthless display to see off an in-form Worthing team, who had beaten Hove the weekend before and were the reigning league and cup champions of Sussex.

Tries from Austin Langendoen- Adams, Oli Schlup, Henry Starkey, Charlie Bennett, George Melik (who also slotted seven conversions) plus four tries for man of the match and captain Toby Vander saw Heath stretch away from an energetic Worthing side.

Haywards Heath Colts are unbeaten in Sussex all seasonHaywards Heath Colts are unbeaten in Sussex all season
They completed the season in some style with the 59-24 winning margin not flattering them at all.

This was the final age grade game for a lot of this double-winning squad who, as a team and individuals, have achieved so much this season.

A total of 13 of them have represented Sussex, four have played for London and the South East, three for Harlequins and one for England.

Given that eight of the colts have already represented the senior team at Heath there is already an air of anticipation about pre-season training starting on the July 1 as this talented group continues into adult rugby.

