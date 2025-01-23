Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Old Haileyburians beat Haywards Heath 27-22 in Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex – but Heath Rams enjoyed a 31-24 victory over Shoreham twos.

In the Heath ones away game, good early Heath pressure was rewarded with a penalty which Wharton converted for a positive start. However, Haileyburians struck back with a score from a catch and drive from a lineout which they followed up with a penalty taking the lead at 10-3.

Great pressure from Heath saw Kai Dolan bulldoze over from eight metres out for a try, converted by Wharton for 10-10.

Heath stayed on the front foot and forced another penalty which was tapped by Wilf Bridges to score for 10-15. Unfortunately, a yellow card for Heath was followed up by a converted try for the home side giving them a half time lead of 17-10.

HHRFC colt George Targett scoring the winning try for a 31-24 win for the Heath Rams

The second half saw Haileyburians dominate from the restart and score two tries to ease away to a 27-15 lead.

Heath finally secured some possession which saw Josh Mann touch down for a converted try to reduce the deficit to 27-22 but Heath had run out of time for a full comeback and this remained the score at the final whistle.

Heath will rue a missed opportunity to have leapfrogged their opponents in the league, giving away too many penalties, missing key tackles and generally taking the wrong options at key times in the match.

Old Haileyburians deserved their win and looked like they wanted it more, meaning both teams along with two other sides are locked in a relegation dogfight for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile back at Whitemans Green, a Heath Rams side featuring four colts, two of whom were making their debuts, won an entertaining game against a big and resilient Shoreham side.

The lead flip-flopped between the teams throughout with Heath scoring four tries - two early individual tries for debutant colt Theo Collins, followed by a try from older statesman Chris Neill and a score from out wide for Oli Schlup.

At 24-24 it was all to play for, with the deadlock being broken in Heath’s favour when debutant Colt George Targett ran a great line and outpaced the defence to score with the conversion taking the final score to 31-24.

There are no league games for Heath this coming weekend (Jan 25) but Whitemans Green will again be busy with a Sussex Cup vets game between Heath and local rivals Burgess Hill kicking off at 1.30pm. All welcome to come and watch live grassroots rugby and enjoy the hospitality in the new HHRFC clubhouse.