Haywards Heath RFC enjoy red letter day for women’s rugby

It was an historic weekend for Haywards Heath RFC with their first ever women’s rugby squad travelling to Bognor on a beautiful sunny October Sunday afternoon to play the club’s first ever women’s rugby match.

The afternoon was set up in a festival format with the Heath team playing Hove Women and Bognor Women.

Having pulled the squad together in late August and with 20 of the 24 women having never played a rugby match before, the team arrived with limited expectations other than to enjoy the day and pull together what they had learned in training over eight weeks into a competitive game.

First up was a match with Hove and Heath did not disappoint. With some testing encounters in midfield, Hove spread the ball wide and took the lead towards the end of the first half with an unconverted try.

Haywards Heath RFC Women have enjoyed their first competitive matches

Heath rallied the troops at half-time and some excellent turnover ball from No6 Megan Harvey and several barnstorming direct carries from Martha Nyamutamba resulting in Heath putting pressure on the more experienced Hove team.

Following a Hove knock-on El Davey, the Heath captain picked up the ball from the scrum to run 30m, rounding the Hove full-back to score out wide. With the conversion just drifting wide the game was tied at 5-5.

Both teams had opportunities in the remaining ten minutes, but neither could take the win. As the whistle went for full-time the players shook hands for an honourable draw.

Next up for Heath was Bognor. With the team gaining confidence with every minute on the pitch, Heath did not hang around, scoring three tries in the first half as centre Megan Cole (two tries) and another try for captain Davey sent Heath racing to a 17-0 lead.

Heath women enjoyed the experience of competitive rugby with great results

Bognor came back in the second half with Heath having to be resilient, using the new-found defensive skills they’d been developing in training.

A 20m run down the right flank from second row Jeniffer Eustace gave Heath a great platform, resulting in vice-captain Megan Harvey slicing through the Bognor defence to score a decisive try and take the win, 22-0.

The coaching team of Dan Vander and Jon Graham were full of praise for all 24 in the squad, commenting: “We came to Bognor wanting to gain some match experience and to come away with a draw and a win has been exceptional.

"The dedication and passion shown by all involved is testament to their enthusiasm to learn and a strong positive attitude! We cannot wait to see how this team is going to develop over the coming season.”

HHRFC could not have pulled the new squad together without the support of a number of existing and new club sponsors, and are enormously grateful to GEW, Kalimex, Bespoke Law Services, Handcross Butchers, The Cuckfield Clinic, TA Cole & Co - Fencing, Woodfield Waggers, Lee Sadler – Farrier and Flex Physio.

The after-match atmosphere in the Bognor clubhouse was fabulous for all three teams involved and the Heath squad all returned to the HHRFC clubhouse at Whitemans Green to continue the celebrations.

On Sunday, October 26, Heath will host their first women’s home matches against Bognor, Hove and Worthing in a festival format kicking off at Whitemans Green at 1.30pm. All support is welcome.

Anyone interested in joining Heath’s women’s team, whatever age or experience, should contact [email protected]

Training takes place on Thursdays, 6:20pm to 7:30pm, and Sundays, midday to 1:30pm; all are welcome to come and try rugby and become part of a friendly and fast-improving women’s squad.