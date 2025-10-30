Haywards Heath RFC secure new main sponsor that values commitment to inclusivity and community

Ele Rae and Chris Neill from GEW, HHRFC's new main club sponsor

Haywards Heath RFC have announced a new partnership with GEW as main club sponsor until June 2028.

The family-owned company have built a world-leading position in UV curing technology and label printing, with offices in West Sussex, USA and Germany.

GEW has been a strong supporter of Heath for the past three years, sponsoring the goal post protectors and corner flags.

This new, extended partnership with HHRFC will help raise the company’s profile across the south east via a true grassroots sports club with GEW featured on the front of match shirts for the 1st XV, RAMs, Vets and new Women’s squads, plus Colts and gradually introduced for all youth age groups to ensure the sustainable transfer of shirts.

Heath donate kit each year to a charity supporting rugby in Africa

With over 500 HHRFC youth players, all existing shirts handed in later this season will go to young players in Uganda and other African nations via the Tag Rugby Trust – a charity that the club have supported for a while. In return HHRFC youth players will receive a new match shirt for just £10.

Phil Herbert, HHRFC Commercial Director, said: “We look forward to working closely with GEW to promote the shared values of inclusivity, accessibility and sport for all.

“The new clubhouse at Whitemans Green has been designed to be welcoming to everyone regardless of age and gender and the addition of three canopied padel courts has extended its appeal across Mid Sussex generally. GEW recognises and supports this commitment and the Club continues to work to raise funds to build a community gym that will further benefit the wider community, not just rugby players.”

Malcolm and Gillian Rae, co-owners of GEW, added: “HHRFC offer a natural partnership opportunity for our business, making sure that as many people as possible have access to sport and social facilities. We are delighted to help the club achieve their ambitions on and off the pitch over the next three years.”

An inclusive sporting community is an attractive proposition for GEW, the new main sponsor

Ele Rae, HR Director and Chris Neill, Lead Automation Engineer at GEW were pictured in front of the newly installed clubhouse welcome board at the entrance of the fabulous new HHRFC clubhouse.

It is open seven days a week from 8am until late, with hot and cold drinks and food available through the day, so a visit to this new sport and social facility and its three canopied padel courts operated by Smash Padel Mid Sussex is highly recommended – all are welcome at any time. More information can be found at www.wgsports.club