Haywards Heath 18 Old Haileyburians 17 By the finest of margins Heath secured their first win of the Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex league season in a tight contest at Whitemans Green.

Old Haileyburians, also promoted to this league this season, were the visitors and from their mid table position and having comprehensively beaten Heath in the cup last season were on paper the favourites to come out on top, but a determined Heath side had other ideas.

A season characterised by Heath conceding points in the first half and fighting back in the second was turned on its head as this week they took a half time lead but were left hanging on at the end of 80 minutes.

A good start saw Heath play some nice phases in the opening few minutes before forcing a penalty which Tom Wharton stepped up to nail for a 3-0 lead.

Heath worked hard for their first win in the league this season

From the restart, the visitors worked their way down the pitch for an immediate reply when mauling over from a lineout for an unconverted try for 3-5.

Stung by conceding a score, the Heath pack put pressure on the restart and reclaimed the ball, and after a couple of forward drives on the edge of the 22 a beautiful flat pass from Wharton put skipper Bridges through the smallest of gaps to run in unopposed. Wharton stepped up and knocked over the extras for 10-5.

Heath were now playing some of their best rugby of the season - not in an expansive way but doing the basics well and playing the percentages which is required to compete at this level. Even so they were still lacking a little bit of composure in the red zone as further opportunities to score passed by without making the most of position or possession.

However, the final play of the first half saw Heath earn a scrum on the opposition five metre line. The pack that had impressed all day executed well and scrum half Jamie Thurston shot down the blind side but was stopped just short. A penalty advantage saw Heath attack the line again with back row Lewis Goodhall crossing the whitewash for a half time score of 15-5.

Heath continued to play strong rugby in the second half but again failed to exploit the chances they carved out which almost cost them dear. Fifteen minutes into the second half another lineout and driving maul saw Haileyburians over for a converted score and the Heath lead was cut to 15-12.

Only five minutes later and from an innocuous ruck just inside their own half Heath somehow allowed the opposition number 8 to gallop through the middle for a score out wide and take a 15-17 lead.

It was getting tense and time was running out. With ten minutes remaining a Heath line out saw a penalty awarded for Haileyburians being offside in the midfield - from just outside the 22 Wharton capped a Player of the Match performance by slotting the penalty over for a slender 18-17 advantage.

Heath hung on and even had the chance of another penalty with the clock in the red but it slid wide. The final whistled was a welcome sound for the home side and hopefully allows the squad to kick on during the rest of the rest of the season although there is still plenty to work on to find a cutting edge in attack and to be a little more streetwise in defence.

Heath Rams were away in Shoreham where, in another close encounter that could have gone either way, they fell to a 29-21 defeat.

Saturday sees Heath 1stXV away at Old Rutlishians and the Rams at home to Midhurst.

HH 1st XV squad: James Fleming; Will Purdy; Euan Greaves-Smith; Harry Clarke; Ellis Dubois; Otto Serjeant; Lewis Goodhall; Wilf Bridges (Capt); Jamie Thurston; Tom Wharton; Takhy Ndiaye Marrero; Jack Lucas; Ollie Simpson; Jack Hart; Gabe Moore; Elliott Higgin; Gareth Fergusson; Tom Smith