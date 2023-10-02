Heath youth squads take centre stage

It has been a busy start to the season for the youth squads at Haywards Heath Rugby Club with a Minis Festival at Whitemans Green attracting over 800 children from 82 teams drawn from 13 different clubs across the local area.

A small team of volunteers at the Club provided parking facilities, BBQ and a cake stall on a very busy day to make sure everyone enjoyed a morning of fun and development for rugby players aged U7 to U11.

Also last Saturday the traditional tie presentation to the U12s as these young players progress from the mini to junior ranks at the Club took place at lunch before the senior home matches at Whitemans Green, with 1st XV Captain Wilf Bridges welcoming each of the U12 players to Heath, passing on the values of TREDS – teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship – that the Club values so highly and teaches to all young players.

New youth players of any age U6 to U16 and Colts are welcome at any time, email [email protected] for more information.

Making the most of the current limited facilities, the Club hopes that when they host the annual Mini Festival next season, the much-needed new Clubhouse will be available to provide appropriate facilities to promote an active lifestyle for children, improving the health and well being of all Mid Sussex residents, across rugby as well as all the other team sports that take place at Whitemans Green.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

To register visit https://submit.nationalworld.com

1 . #2 Heath U7s enjoyed their first festival experience.jpg Heath U7s enjoyed their first festival experience. Picture: Submitted Photo: Submitted

2 . #4 Heath U12s graduated to junior rugby with a Club tie presentation by 1st XV captain on Saturday.jpg Heath U12s graduated to junior rugby with a Club tie presentation by 1st XV captain on Saturday. Picture: Submitted Photo: Submitted

3 . #3 Heath U9s played with speed and agility.jpg Heath U9s played with speed and agility. Picture: Submitted Photo: Submitted