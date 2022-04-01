Heathfield RFC end home campaign on high note

After an even first half the home side had too much energy and intensity for the visitors who fought gamely but could not contain some excellent all-round rugby.

After some early errors Heathfield worked their way up the pitch and a penalty resulted in an attacking lineout in the left hand corner. Although the initial drive was held, after a couple of phases Dylan Eames burrowed over for the opening score.

Heathfield and Vigo do battle / Picture: Roger Cuming

Vigo replied almost immediately when they secured the ball from a scrum and worked it down the blindside for left wing Liam Wiltshire to plunge over in the corner.

The visitors’ scrum was creaking all game but they continued to be competitive with some pressure into the home 22 which just after the half hour resulted in a yellow card for Heathfield skipper Gus Taylor.

However the half ended with a try for the home side as another attacking lineout in the left corner was driven forward and Reece Webb dived through a heap of bodies for the score, impressively converted by Toby Simpson.

At half- time Vigo were well in the game at 12-8.

Heathfield were soon on the front foot with Sam Crichton making useful carries leading to Sam Williams touching down in the corner after just two minutes. A couple of minutes later more pressure ended with a simple penalty chance for Simpson to stretch the lead to 20-8.

In due course the Vigo full-back was binned as the penalty count mounted against his side. Heathfield took advantage as pressure down the left was followed by good hands across the pitch before Crichton muscled his way over for the bonus point try. Entering the last quarter Williams was the beneficiary of more good handling for his second try.

Vigo worked their way into the corner, eventually collecting a deserved consolation try. That was the end of the good news for the visitors as Heathfield finished strongly. First Williams collected his third try on the day after some good handling by Fraser Goatcher and Taylor.

Then in the last play of the match, Simpson had too much pace and skill for the tiring defence.