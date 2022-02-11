Heathfield RFC's men and ladies notch a notable double

Vigo 12 Heathfield 32

The men beat Vigo 12-32 in SE3 while the Ladies collected a remarkable 13-27 win in Guernsey in NC1.

The game at Vigo was a game of two halves as the home side led 12-5 at half time but had no answer to 27 points thereafter from the visitors.

Heathfield Ladies enjoying their latest fixture

Both sides collected a try in the first six minutes and an entertaining game looked likely.

Vigo had the better of the first half but missed a couple of penalty chances. Eventually they took the lead when the visitors fumbled good possession on their own try line and paid the seven-point penalty.

The game turned on an incident a few minutes into the second half when San Williams intercepted in his own 22 and then had too much pace for the defenders. This seemed to deflate the home team and Heathfield thereafter had the edge.

Steadily increasing pressure was rewarded with a Sean Crozier penalty but that was soon followed by the probably decisive score as good scrum possession was worked wide for Toby Simpson to make a key entry into the line and put Williams in for his second try on the day.

In the last five minutes Heathfield exploited their increasing dominance and Simpson collected two tries out wide with Crozier completing things with a great conversion from wide.

Guernsey Ladies 15 Heathfield Ladies 27

On Sunday Heathfield Ladies survived a bumpy and windy flight to Guernsey but recovered their composure to play one of their best games of the season.

Heathfield had the better of the first half as their pack mostly had control, leading to three wingers’ tries by Ellie Wright (2) and Clare Baker for the half-time score of 3-15.

Guernsey upped their game in the second half and closed the gap to 13-15.

Zoe Barr snatched a try from a Guernsey error behind their own try line. Guernsey had most of the position and possession in this half but in the last minutes Heathfield rallied and Sarah Turner worked her way over to complete the scoring.

Sophie Saunders was outstanding in the pack, providing the necessary physical edge. Heathfield seemed to be the fitter team and showed particularly good game management in the last quarter.