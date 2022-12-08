There was another big win for runaway regional two south east leaders Horsham – but a narrow defeat for Chichester despite a great fightback. Read the reports from both clubs below...

Dartfordians 0 Horsham 57

Regional two south east

The second half of the league season began with a huge win for leaders Horsham in Kent.

Action from Chichester v Old Reigatians - almost but not quite a try for Chichester | Picture: Chris Hatton

The two teams know each other well and Dartfordians are not to be underestimated. But Dec Nwachukwu's six-try haul helped Horsham produce arguably their most complete performance of the season, which will have pleased the increasingly large band of travelling supporters.

The warning bells for Dartfordians were sounded from kick off when a 2v1 was missed for what could have been the opening score on 30 seconds.

Four minutes later, scrum ball was moved by the backs and recycled to Nwachukwu on the wing. Beating his first man, he chipped the advancing full back and regathered for a try converted by Oli Chennell from wide out.

Dartfordians deployed their maul in their attempts to get back on even terms. Horsham's defence in this area proved excellent all afternoon.

Dec Nwachukwu of Horsham scored six tries in the win over Dartfordians | Picture: DAS Sport Photography

On eight minutes, Nwachukwu was sent through a gaping hole in midfield direct from lineout to finish under the posts, and on 27 minutes, he scored his hat-trick try following a turnover at scrum and interchanging passes with the ever-alert Aaron Linfield. With both tries converted by Chennell, the score was 0-21 on 27 minutes.

A few minutes later, Nwachukwu closed the scoring for the half with his easiest try of the day with Chennell converting the easy kick.

With the wind at their backs, Horsham continued to pressure Dartfordians in the second half and soon Linfield took a try-scoring pass to score under the posts, converted by Chennell.

On 53 minutes, Horsham's forwards got in on the act with an unstoppable driving maul finished by hooker Kyle Fairs.

The final quarter saw Nwachukwu score two more tries, both well finished but with telling contributions to afford him the space to do what he does best. His sixth saw an exquisite pass by skipper Tom Johnson while the backs were counter attacking.

The final try was arguably the best with a move started from a defensive 5m scrum and moved to speedy wing Alex Mannhardt on the Horsham 22m. Showing an impressive turn of speed and a winger's nose for the try line he beat the covering defence well to finish under the posts.

Head of rugby Nick Stocker said: "Naturally the plaudits will go to Declan for an outstanding individual performance, and his six tries will deservedly be the headlines.

"This however does not detract from the excellent work the team put in to secure a fine win against tough opponents.

“The forwards were excellent, nullifying Dartfordians' dangerous scrum and maul.

"With the likes of Aaron Linfield, Dan Cass, Charles Newey and Tom Johnson all enjoying excellent games, special mention must be made of Jordan Smith, who pushed Declan for the MoM award.”

This weekend, Horsham travel to Battersea Ironsides.

Chichester 28 Old Reigatians 31

Regional two south east

The Blues failed to build on their first away win when they suffered a narrow home defeat to Reigatians.

Josh Brown and James Smith came into the pack and Ross Miller returned in the backs.

On a surprisingly firm pitch Chichester started brightly. Blues spent the first eight minutes with Reigatians pinned behind their 22m line, but the visitors started to dominate.

On 15 minutes the referee produced a yellow card and Chi were reduced to 14 players. From the penalty, Reigatians kicked for touch and their pack mauled the ball forward and the quick backs scored a superb try.

On 21 minutes they used the same play to score again, 0-14.

Still a man down, Chichester were awarded a scrum just inside the opposition half. Brown’s pass found a charging Tom Whitehouse, who ghosted between the Reigatians’ centres and made it to the 5m line.

It was recycled by Matt McLagan and after nine phases Will Prior dived across the line, converted by Charlie Norton, 7-14.

Blues repelled a number of attacks before the visitors opted for an easy three points from a penalty kick. Then Reigatians reprised their earlier moves and the winger scored in the corner, making it 7-24 at half-time.

Things went from bad to worse when Blues conceded three quick penalties, conceded ground, and from a 5m lineout Reigatians mauled over for their fourth try, 7-31.

Chichester spent the next ten minutes in the Reigatians half, before a 40m run from Miller got the ball to Vultures’ Corner. An infringement provided Blues with a lineout on the 5m line and as the pack mauled towards the try line the referee spotted an infringement, awarded a penalty try and produced a yellow card.

The ball arrived in the hands of MoM Miller who once again set off at speed on a 50m run into Vultures’ Corner before being stopped. The ball was recycled to Jack Knight whose long looping pass missed out three players before arriving in the hands of Ollie Horne, the Colts’ vice-captain, on the opposite wing. He was taken into touch just short of the line.

After a turnover, Norton, Tyrese Makasi and McLagan moved the ball towards the try line. Chichester went wide with Alex Margarson battering through the Reigatians’ defence before offloading to Brown who scored, converted by Norton, 21 - 31.

A grubber kick from Norton was chased into Vultures’ Corner by Miller and eventually Makasi dived over for the bonus point try. Converted, 28-31.

With three minutes left a Blues’ infringement gave the visitors a chance to increase the score, but their penalty went just wide.

Rhys Thompson restarted and Norton took it on the run. It seemed as though a fifth try and victory was within grasp, but the opposition full back made the tackle five metres from the try line and the ball was knocked on.

On Saturday, Chichester travel to Farnham (2pm).

