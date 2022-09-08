After going 3-0 down to an early penalty, they scored a try finished by Declan Nwachukwu converted by Oli Chennell.

A second Horsham try converted by Jack Osgood and converted by Chennell made it 14-3.

Then Joe Blake sent Jamie Redmayne away for another converted try.

Jack Osgood goes over in Horsham's win over Old Colfeians | Picture: DAS Sport Photography

Osgood and Rich Tredget teed up Redmayne for his second, also converted by Chennell – 28-3 at the break.

Nwachukwu extended the lead after a great move with debutant Alex Mannhardt and Oli Joels instrumental.

Colfeians pulled it back to 35-15 before a break by MoM Aaron Linfield from his own try line saw him kick through and Alex Mannhardt finish well.

Head of rugby Nick Stocker said it was a pleasing start to the season for the first XV.

He told us: “It was a strong opening performance to open our season’s account with passages of great play while leaving lots of room for improvement which is promising.

"It was also great to see Tom Johnson return to play following an injury-hit season last year.

"Old Colfeians are a big well-coached side with some pacy backs and a strong set-piece.

"We got into our rhythm quickly and our intensity and attacking shape caused significant problems to Colfes, with the bonus point awarded after 21 minutes.

"Thereafter we let our focus slip and began to give away too many penalties, giving Colfes confidence in the fight.

"This brought a period of defensive pressure which we managed, on the whole, well – conceding two tries whilst still showing the threat we pose by scoring a further two of our own.

"There were strong performances in the forwards, particularly from the likes of Taylor Morris and Jamie Redmayne, and this allowed the space for some excellent work from the backs with Oli Joels, Dec Nwachukwu and Alex Mannhardt prominent.

"Man of the match was a close run thing with several names in the frame, especially Jamie Redmayne, whose performances continue to be of huge significance, narrowly missing out to Aaron Linfield who proved lively throughout."

This week Horsham host Dartfordians.

It was due to be an away game but Horsham said it had been switched to their ground because of ongoing pitch concerns at Dartfordians.

Stocker added: “With several players similarly looking to return from pre season knocks, it will be a tough selection process in the week ahead.”

It promises to be an interesting season for Horsham in a league with some new opposition.