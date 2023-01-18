Horsham got the better of Chichester for the second time this season – winning 38-15 at Coolhurst in their latest battle in regional two south east. Horsham are flying at the top, Chi are eighth. We received reports from both clubs – and bring you both here...

Here is Horsham RFC’s report from head of rugby Nick Stocker….

Horsham welcomed Sussex rivals Chichester to Coolhurst for round 15 of this season's league campaign having secured an important yet hard fought victory in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

With the players knowing each other well through a combination of past matches and involvements in various representative squads, this fixture is always a tough game. The weather relented following the torrents experienced earlier in the week and playing on the AGP, both teams served up a feast of hard hitting competitive rugby.

Horsham started the more brightly and began to pressure through astute kicking and suffocating defence which yielded field position. In the first 10 minutes, several driven lineouts were well defended but possession was maintained and with the forwards in rampaging mood, the Chichester defence was stretched. Eventually, on 10 minutes, Henry Warwick cut a hard line when the ball was moved to the backs in the Chi 22m and he scored a try that he converted himself.

Chichester responded with a penalty from their first foray into the Horsham 22m on 13 minutes which was swiftly followed by a Horsham score. Having withstood the first attempts at a driven maul, Horsham eventually got their timing right and drove a lineout from 15m over the line with Kyle Fairs scoring the first of his 3 tries of the afternoon. With the kick excellently converted into the wind by Henry Warwick, the score had moved to 14-3 after the first quarter.

Horsham continued to press but Chichester defence was up to the task and began to ask questions of their own. The key difference was the speed of ball generated by the Horsham ball carriers whereas Chi struggled to generate passages of play that kept the Horsham defence under pressure.

Against the run of play, Chichester scored an unconverted try when a kick through with Horsham on the attack was blocked. With the ball kicked long, a foot race followed which saw Chichester skipper Rhys Thompson win to touch down. With the try unconverted, the score moved to 14-8 with 27 minutes played.

Horsham doubled their efforts and with effective work at the ruck created a multi phase play which moved the ball into the 22m. With Horsham's ball carriers getting on the front foot, the ball was eventually moved to the right where Kyle Fairs was on hand to touch down for another try that was well converted from out wide. 21-8 took us into the break.

On 50 minutes, Horsham began to ring the changes to maintain momentum, bringing on Nick Bell and Jack Osgood and the fresh legs soon had the desired impact with another try for Kyle Fairs on the back of a driven maul.

With this try unconverted, the score had moved to 26-8 after 55 minutes. The pattern continued with Horsham continuing to dominate territory and possession but knowing that Chichester possess a dangerous set of players that could turn the game at any moment. Indeed it was key to maintain focus and not give Chichester a way back in. Alex Mannhardt's try on 67 minutes epitomised the Horsham focus.

Turning over a Chichester lineout on halfway, Horsham went through 13 phases of play moving the ball left and right until the ball reached Henry Warwick in space on the Chichester 10m line. Spotting that the defence had been pulled out of shape, he placed a perfectly weighted kick into space on the left for Alex Mannhardt to use his searing pace to gather and finish well. With the try going unconverted, the scoreboard now read 31-8 after 70 minutes.

With the match moving into the final minutes Chichester secured several phases of possession as Horsham discipline deteriorated. A driven maul was well defended initially, but in the act a further penalty was conceded.

Chichester's impressive tight head Joe Woods took a quick tap penalty and from 10m out on the charge there was no stopping him. The score was well converted moving the scoreboard to 31-15 with 5 to play.

Horsham however had the final word. With the ball moved into the Chichester 22m, a quick tapped penalty was recycled by the forwards each making dents into the tiring Chi defence. The ball eventually made its way to Jack Osgood 8 metres out and he crashed over the try line by the posts for an easy conversion for Henry Warwick. With the kick proving to be the last act of the game, the referee blew for time with the final score 38-15.

Head of Rugby Nick Stocker said: "A pleasing result against a tough side who are going through transition whilst they embed a new coaching structure and game plan. Chichester have some real threats in their side and with a solid set piece and excellent backs, offer challenges to all teams in the league. For us, it was important to get back to winning ways following last week's reversal and we were very pleased with the way the boys reacted.

"In particular, the breakdown was so efficient today that Chichester struggled to maintain their defensive shape which allowed our ball carriers to consistently get over the gain line. In terms of performances, there were strong displays out there. Kyle Fairs scored a hat trick today taking his seasons tally to 8 and his front row partners in Nick Bell, Charles Newey and Dan Cass were strong throughout. The ball carriers were consistently strong with the likes of Taylor Morris, Jack Osgood and Andy Gray to the fore.

"In the backs, Marcus Condon was excellent in both attack and defence having one of his best games this season playing alongside a new centre partner in Oli Joels. Declan offered his usual threat and with Joe Blake making multiple line breaks, the balance of the backline is looking good. Henry Warwick was excellent this afternoon both from the tee and in play, taking his try well and setting up Alex's with a great cross field kick. He was voted man of the match by Chichester. Our vote however, went to Richard Tredgett who put in a great performance in both the tight and in his carrying that saw him make telling contributions throughout."

This weekend, Horsham are back on the road for a trip to Reeds Weybridge. Reeds have had an excellent debut season and sit second in the table and will be keen to over turn the 50-23 loss earlier in the season. It promises to be a tough game and worth making the short trip to watch.

Here is Simon Tanner’s report for Chi RFC...

Chichester could not prevent their Sussex rivals completing the league double over them.

On Horsham’s artificial grass pitch, the postponement of the Colts’ game allowed Lucas Hutton to step up and make his 1st XV debut.

Lucas Hutton came into the pack, Tom Blewitt was in the backs and Matereti Waqanisau, Stee Vasuturaga and Charlie Manger were on the bench.

With a strong wind gusting across the pitch, Horsham kicked off and immediately had Blues pinned back behind their 22m line. The home side made their intentions clear from the start, declining three easy penalty kicks for goal and opting for the lineout and driving maul.

For 12 minutes Chichester defended and disrupted but eventually a well timed run five metres out found a gap to cross the whitewash. It was converted.

The Blues went on the attack and, after several phases, Horsham were penalised 18m from goal providing Jack Knight with the opportunity to put points on the board, 7-3 and 16 minutes played.

Four minutes later, after a spilt ball, nine phases of play and a Chichester infringement, Horsham finally got their rolling maul working from a 5m lineout to score, converted for 14-3.

Ten minutes before the break, Alex Margarson intercepted the ball 15 metres inside the Blues’ half. He charged forward, made 25m and kicked the ball as he was tackled.

Rhys Thompson was on hand and beat the defender over 40 metres to touch down before it ran dead – conversion missed. 14-8. Within three minutes Horsham had crossed the line again.

It was 21-8 at half-time with the temperature dropping rapidly.

The second half started with Chichester conceding far too may penalties. But on 55 minutes, the hosts got their rolling maul working again from a penalty lineout and rumbled across the line for their bonus point try, 26-8.

Horsham crossed the whitewash once again from a beautifully weighted cross-field kick collected by their winger in full flight for a try in the corner. Conversion missed, 31-8 and 12 minutes left.

Blues didn’t drop their heads and, after the hosts conceded two quick penalties, Gareth Davies’ kick found touch on the opposition 5m line.

Horsham infringed at the lineout so Joe Woods took a leaf out of the Harry Seaman book and darted over to score. It was well converted into the wind by Davies, 31-15.

In a final scrappy few minutes the crowd started to drift to the warmth of the clubhouse and missed Horsham’s sixth and final try, partly gifted by back chat from Blues’ that saw the referee march them back 10m.

Chichester competed for the full 80 minutes against a well-organised team.The referee kept the game going well. MoM was Tyrese Makasi.

