Horsham RFC took another step towards the London & SE regional two south east title – but Chichester are still struggling for results – and players – in the same division. Reports from both clubs’ latest outings are here...

Gravesend 5 Horsham 17

Regional two south east

Horsham took another step towards the league title with a composed display on the road.

Horsham take on Chichester last month - but the sides have had differing fortunes this season in regional two south east | Picture: DAS Sport Photography

Horsham were well aware of the challenge posed by a trip to face a side whose forwards had put up stiff resistance in the reverse fixture in November.

This win was vital and ensures the future remains in Horsham's hands rather than relying on other teams.

With two early mistakes from kick-off and a subsequent penalty, Horsham allowed Gravesend to enter their 22m zone and gifted Gravesend an early opportunity to attempt a driven maul. In a feature that has developed over the season, the maul defence was solid and Gravesend were repelled until such time Horsham forced a knock on and moved the ball up field.

Horsham began to gain greater territory through a slick kicking game and effective chasing.

Pete Dallaway - Chi's first XV manager - was called upon to play away to Old Colfeians and responded with a try and the MoM award | Picture: Alison Tanner

Aided by the wind, Horsham began to pressure Gravesend in their own third and on 15 minutes, sharp scrum half Aaron Linfield tidied up messy ball at the back of the scrum and squirmed free to sprint clear and finish from 10m out.

With the try well converted by Oli Chennell, Horsham lead 0-7.

Horsham continued to pressure Gravesend and but for an unsighted deliberate knock on would have scored a stunning try on 27 minutes.

A penalty kicked at the posts on 33 minutes by Chennell extended the lead to 0-10, and Chennell then ran a hard line straight through the covering defence on 39 minutes to score his first try of the season which he converted. At half-time, Horsham had a 0-17 lead.

With Gravesend now having the wind at their backs, the first ten minutes of the half saw Horsham pinned in their 22m.

Horsham's defence was rock solid and prevented Gravesend from scoring through both mauls, forward drives and crossfield kicks.

Horsham began to exert pressure of their own but little mistakes at key times when on the front foot allowed Gravesend back on the attack.

Horsham received a yellow card on 53 minutes and on 57 minutes, Gravesend forwards manufactured a try out wide which went unconverted, 5-17 with 15 minutes to play.

Horsham began to up the tempo and earned two more kicks at goal that drifted narrowly wide, but had taken time off the clock.

Horsham head of rugby Nick Stocker said: "It was important to get the win.

"Gravesend forwards were excellent and with an outstanding lineout operation in effect, we had a battle on our hands throughout.

"The first half was very controlled and unfortunately we did not score a third try which would have reflected the first half dominance.

"The ten minutes after half-time secured the win with very strong defensive work holding Gravesend out.

"By the time we play next, the rearranged fixtures that suffered in the cold snap will make it clear what we need to do to secure the title.”

Old Colfeians 33 Chichester 7

Regional two south east

Colfeians left the pitch knowing they’d been in a battle – but with three games left, Chichester’s survival in this league is still not certain.

The small band of Blues supporters were very appreciative of the incredible effort put in by the ‘scratch’ team. But with Dartfordians securing two losing bonus points, Chichester still have work to do.

Only 15 players made the long journey, with team manager Pete Dallaway stepping up as the only replacement.

There were 11 changes, seven of whom were making 1st XV debuts. Lewis Woolcombe, Max Ravaudet, Harry Sharp, Dan Heriot and Joe Knight came into the pack with Tom Pink, James Smith, Luke Reeves Tom Knight and Tom Woolnough joining the backs and Pete Dallaway on the bench.

Blues kicked off playing into the wind. They had the best of the opening exchanges, causing Colfes to concede a penalty 30m out.

Jack Knight’s excellent kick found touch on the 5m line but Blues’ maul was repelled by the hosts’ pack.

A free ball provided an opportunity for a drop kick 20m out but the ball sailed just wide and the subsequent penalty, into the wind, also missed.

Colfes’ wind-assisted kick found the halfway line where Chichester conceded a penalty. The kick to touch gave the hosts a 10m lineout from where they mauled across the try line to score, 7-0.

Colfes upped the pressure but a well-organised Blues’ defence held firm until the 21st minute when a scrum on the 5m line was illegally stopped and the referee awarded the hosts a penalty try and sent a Chichester player to the sin bin, 14-0.

On 31 minutes Blues were forced to ground the ball in their in-goal area after a long kick downfield. The drop out into the wind bounced awkwardly, giving possession back to the hosts who passed it across their back line for their winger to score in the corner, converted for 21-0.

Chichester had Colfes on the rack with hosts conceding penalties until the referee produced his yellow card, giving Blues a man advantage but no penalty try, so it was 21-0 at the break.

Blues restarted as they’d finished the first half, causing Colfes problems. But despite an increasing penalty count Chichester were unable to convert opportunities into tries.

Against the run of play, the hosts got the ball out to their winger who turned on the afterburners and scorched down the touchline for the bonus point try, 28-0.

Blues continued to batter away at the Colfes’ defence and they were rewarded as Blues inched the ball forward with eight pick and goes before Dallaway dived over for a try on his first XV debut, converted by Jack Knight, 28-7.

Chichester looked for a second try but Colfes scored the final try as Blues knocked on and the hosts’ pack drove the scrum back towards the Chichester line, where the ball was passed out for the try. Conversion missed. Blues MoM was Dallaway.

On Saturday, Chichester travel to Guildford.