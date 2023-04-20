Horsham RFC one win from Twickeham after storming Papa John’s cup campaign

Having secured the Regional 2 South East league title with a round of games to spare, and promotion to the fifth tier of the national rugby pyramid in the process, the highest level in the club’s history, Horsham have now turned their attention to the inaugural national Papa John’s Cup.

The Green and Whites are competing against other league winners in the Regional 2 Championship, initially in a mini league.

They are now through to a national semi-final against the winners of the South West England section – for the prize of playing in the final at Twickenham against the winners of the North of England and Midlands sections.

First opponents up were Hammersmith & Fulham, who had won the Regional 2 Thames league title.

Hooker Josh Earle crosses the line for his second try | Pic: Rick Harman

They were soundly beaten 14-37 away on April 1, with tries from Josh Earle, Jack Osgood, Will Fowler and Aaron Linfield.

Oli Chennell added three penalties and four conversions.

Last Saturday, Horsham faced Letchworth Garden City, who won the Regional 2 Anglia league and had gone the whole season unbeaten.

Indeed, Horsham’s opponents had not lost a game since November 2021. The Green and Whites were however defending their unbeaten home record this season, with Coolhurst something of a fortress.

They promptly dispatched Letchworth Garden City 45-14 in a phenomenal display of precision and intensity with two tries from Declan Nwachukwu taking his season’s tally to 28, Joe Blake, Max Paterson, Linfield and Earle. Chennell kicked a penalty and six conversions.

Tottonians have conceded the next fixture – which was set to take place in Southampton this Saturday - so Horsham are through to the national semi-final.