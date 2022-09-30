Jamie Redmayne in recent Horsham RFC action | Picture: DAS Sports Photography

The Green and Whites opened the scoring from an interception try by Joe Blake after good defensive pressure, sprinting in from 40m. Henry Warwick added the conversion.

Reigatians hit back immediately with a converted try after Horsham failed to deal with the restart.

Reigatians increased the lead with a try wide out off first phase possession, giving the home side the lead for the first time.

An excellent play using their blind side winger increased Reigatians lead to 21-7 after a third successful conversion.

Horsham were rewarded just before half time with a well worked move, creating space for the ever-dangerous Declan Nwachukwu to score with an excellent finish, Warwick again added the extras, giving a half-time score 21-14 to the home side.

The Green and Whites started the second half well and were rewarded immediately with a well-taken try by Joe Wilde following a deft offload from Blake.

Reigatians scoring their fourth try with a try wide out to increase their lead once more, only for Horsham to bounce back with a second Joe Wilde try after a well judged grubbed by skipper Tom Johnson.

The Green and Whites conceded a penalty in their own half which was successfully kicked to increase the home side’s lead to 29-24.

Horsham started to exert sustained pressure and from a line out Josh Earle went over for a try from a well controlled driving maul. Oli Chennell converted, giving Horsham the lead at 31-29.

Back came the home side with a try wide out to give them the lead, only for the impressive Will Fowler to crash over from another well orchestrated driving maul, 36-36 with nine minutes remaining.

Reigatians scored two late tries to seal victory in a highly entertaining game.

Nick Stocker, Horsham’s head of rugby, said: “A frustrating afternoon for Horsham with our defensive integrity lacking for large swathes of the second half.

“Take nothing away from Reigatians’ excellent backs who were in a rich vein of form, and took their chances well, even if two tries had more than a hint of forward passes.

“We feel we contributed to their excellence by granting too much space and kicking poorly in the quest to utilise the wind in the second half.

"With a dominant set piece, exemplified by the destructive 22m driving maul try, and plenty of possession, on another day we would have gained greater reward for this set piece advantage.

“Well played Reigatians who certainly played to their strengths. We look forward to the return fixture.”

Stocker praised Henry Warwick and Horsham man of the match Will Fowler for their displays.