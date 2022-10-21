Chichester's Dan Heriot in between two Chichester chasers

Here’s how both clubs reported it – starting with this from Chi RFC’s Simon Tanner:

Indiscipline following half an hour of excellent rugby cost Chichester dear in the Sussex derby at Oaklands Park.

Blues made 11 changes to the team that lost closely to Reeds Weybridge at the beginning of the month.

Will Prior, Richard Ives, Zac Conley and Matereti Waqanisua came into the pack, Matt McLagan, Gareth Davies, Napolioni Rabale, Rhys Thompson and Ross Miller joined the backs, with Owen Tucker and Josh Vakasisikakala on the bench.

On an autumnal afternoon, in a gusting wind, the visitors kicked off up the slope. Chichester came out of their blocks as though the meant business and after only six minutes a powerful break from Alex Margarson cleared a congested midfield.

The ball was whipped across the backs with the final pass creating an overlap for Napolioni Rabale to dot down in the corner. Conversion missed, 5-0.

With the referee signalling a free ball for a Horsham infringement, Charlie Norton narrowly missed scoring from a kick over the defence.

Play was bought back and the ball was kicked into touch. Dan Heriot won it at the lineout and Ross Miller burst clear and passed to Margarson. Playing at inside centre, he accelerated away, with his pass beating the last man for Rhys Thompson to cross the whitewash. Converted by Gareth Davies, 12-0.

Horsham raised their game and the penalty count against Blues started to rise. In an eight-minute period, the visitors scored three tries from Chichester’s penalties, one of which was converted, and they led 17-12 at the break.

Playing towards Oaklands Pavilion, with the wind at the backs, Blues were still in the game and they started the second half with the same intensity as the first.

On 47 minutes a Horsham infringement provided Davies with the chance to reduce the deficit to 15-17 but this was shortlived when, six minutes later, an interception on halfway allowed the visitors to score under the posts – 15-24.

Chichester’s response was immediate when a wayward lineout found its way into the hands of Thompson, who surged forward. His chip kick cleared the defence and he won the foot race, gathering the ball and dotting down. Converted by Davies, 22-24 and Blues seemingly back in the match with 25 minutes left.

However, Horsham upped the tempo and, despite some valiant defending from Chichester, the visitors scored two further converted tries to win 38-22.

Having played half an hour of excellent rugby Blues were undone by their indiscipline at the end of the first half and ultimately had no response when Horsham applied the pressure.

Lessons will have been learnt which will be put to good use in the coming weeks as the temperature drops and pitches get heavier.

Chichester drop to seventh. MoM was Charlie Norton.

On Saturday, Chichester travel up the A3 to Motspur Park to play KCS Old Boys.

And this is Horsham RFC’s report..

Horsham tasted Sussex derby success at Oaklands Park.

Horsham required a strong start if they were to get the result that would maintain pressure at the top.

Despite having the majority of the possession in the first 20 minutes, the Green and Whites struggled with the execution in the Chichester 22m.

Chi scored on their first two visits to Horsham's 22m, on six and 22 minutes, giving them a 12-0 lead.

Horsham began to ramp up the pressure, and for the remainder of the half pressed the Chichester defence while squandering opportunities.

On 28 minutes, Henry Warwick finished a move in acres of space when a series of forward drives narrowed the Chichester defence.

Four minutes later he scored his second when a Tom Johnson carry and quick ball was recycled to Jamie Redmayne, whose deft offload had Warwick on his shoulder to finish well.

On 37 minutes the forward pressure told when Rich Tredgett scored at the back of a driving maul to put Horsham in the lead for the first time. With Johnson converting the third try, Horsham led 12-17 at the break.

On 43 minutes, Chi pressure saw a penalty conceded through not releasing in the tackle, with the conversion narrowing the score to 15-17.

The next score went Horsham's way when pressure in defence saw Joe Wilde intercept on halfway and race through to score a try converted by Johnson, 15-24.

Chichester came straight back for a well-taken try and a scoreline of 22-24 after 55 minutes.

This was the last time Chi put Horsham under pressure, with the remaining quarter seeing the Green and Whites take a stranglehold.

On 64 minutes, the ball reached Johnson 15m out against a scrambling defence and he straightened his run and finished five metres outside the posts. His conversion made it 22-31.

The last score was similar. A scrum as a result of an attempt to tap the penalty kick back into play saw Horsham with possession deep in Chichester's 22m.

Following a series of forward drives, Dan Cass ultimately picked up at the base of the ruck and forced his way over under the posts. With Johnson converting, the final score was 22-38.

Horsham's head of rugby, Nick Stocker, said: “We started slowly and failed to execute some of the opportunities that were created early on.

“With the occasional lapse in concentration, the concession of field position and possession gave Chichester the opportunity to score two well taken tries in the first quarter.

“It was pleasing to see the boys begin to capitalise and turn the score line around by half-time.

“Thereafter, I felt we were in control albeit wary that we still needed to put distance between the teams on the scoreboard.”

Horsham man of the match was Charles Newey, who shone up against a excellent opponent.