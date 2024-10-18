Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Depleted Chichester lost 56-8 at Wimborne – a tough day at the office for the injury ravaged Blues in their latest Regional 2 South Central outing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more injuries and non-availability, Blues made 9 changes to the team that lost to league leaders Tottonians a fortnight ago. Harry Sharp, Riley Budding, Dan Heriot, and Nemo Gent came into the forwards, with Jack Goodin, Josiai Korobiau and Jim Tribe in the backs and Ethan Etherington and Tom Polhill on the bench.

After rain earlier in the day and, with the sun making fleeting appearances, it was Chichester who kicked off and were immediately under pressure. From the get go it became apparent that Wimborne’s primary tactic was to use their big men to batter through the Blues’ defensive line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 4 minutes Chichester were penalised for not rolling away on the 22 metre line and Wimborne slotted the penalty. 3 - 0. From the restart a Blues’ knock on gave the opposition the put in at the scrum, on the 10 metre line, and 5 passes later the ball was dotted down close to the posts. Conversion missed. 8 - 0.

Chi RFC Man of the Match Huw Binfield with the ball at Wimborne | Picture by Alison Tanner

From the restart a Chichester infringement allowed Wimborne to kick up field for a lineout and, having secured the ball, they advanced towards the try line with a series of pick and goes before scoring in the corner. Conversion missed. 13 - 0 after 11 minutes.

Although play was very scrappy, Chichester started to enjoy their first possession of the game with Wimborne conceding 2 penalties, and field position, in quick succession. A further penalty 20 metres out allowed Rory Minton to put Blues on the scoreboard. 13 - 3 and 21 minutes played.

Wimborne responded immediately and within 8 minutes had scored 2 converted tries, the second of which saw their No.8 take the ball at the front of the lineout and carry it 30 metres to the try line. 27 - 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, the hosts found themselves under pressure, defending in the red zone, as Chichester tried to find an opening. A penalty provided Blues with a lineout on 5 metres which Zac Conley secured. With the forwards not getting traction in the maul, the ball was spun out to Minton who threw a looping pass half the width of the pitch to Gareth Davies who found Josiai Korobaui on the touch line, for a try in the corner. Conversion missed. 27 - 8.

Chichester infringed at the restart and were punished again by Wimborne who scored an unconverted try. 32 - 8. However, for the remainder of the half Chichester continued to pressure the opposition in the red zone and, although they were unable to reduce the deficit, Wimborne had 2 players sent to the sin bin whilst defending the try line. 32 - 8 and half time.

Wimborne kicked off and recovered the ball after a Blues’ handling error for a well taken try in the corner, which was converted from out wide in the strengthening wind. 39 - 8 after 42 minutes.

After nearly 20 minutes of scrappy rugby, punctuated by handling errors and infringements on both sides, Wimborne lost another player to the sin, not before they had scored their sixth try under the posts. Converted. 46 - 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final quarter, Wimborne scored two more unconverted tries and saw a fourth player sent to the sin bin in the dying minutes of the match. Final score 56 - 8.

A disappointing result for the Chichester players who gave their all against a Wimborne side that had a significant size advantage in all departments.

However, the 8 tries they scored were in stark contrast to the 4 yellow cards they conceded, when defending against Blues’ attack. Tyler Babb, Huw Binfield and the veteran Ben Polhill all created significant problems for the opposition with their probing runs from the breakdown.

Chichester have now used 39 players in their first 5 games and with their next match against Andover at Oaklands Park on Saturday the physios will be busy this week. Man of the match was Huw Binfield.

Chichester squad: Sharp, Budding, G. Knight, Conley (capt.), Heriot, Gent, Binfield, Babb, Goodin, Minton, Korobiau, Fleming, Swain, Tribe, Davies, B. Polhill, Etherington and T. Polhill.