As the London and south east regional two rugby action resumed after the festive break, there was a home defeat for Chichester against Reeds Weybridge – while Horsham didn’t trouble the scorers at Farnham. Reports from both games follow...

Chichester 18 Reeds Weybridge 25

Regional two south east

Chichester took a losing bonus point from a narrow home loss in their first match for five weeks.

Chichetser's second try against Weybridge | Picture: Chris Hatton

There were six changes to the team that staged the second half comeback against Old Reigatian last time out, with Joe Woods and Dan Heriot coming into the pack, Gareth Davies and Tom Hopkins returning in the backs and Richard Ives and Will Bowley on the bench.

With a strong wind gusting across a soft pitch, Reeds kicked off down the slope.

The Blues found themselves under pressure as the visitors advanced towards the try line. Chichester’s defence held for 11 minutes until a penalty kick to the corner and lineout allowed Reeds to maul over the line for their first try, 0-5.

Blues took the initiative as play moved into the opposition red zone and on 20 minutes, Reeds conceded a penalty eight metres out. There was disappointment when the referee pointed at the posts and Blues opted for the kick at goal, slotted by Jack Knight,3-5.

Chichester take a break during the clash with Weybridge | Picture: Chris Hatton

The wind increased and the heavens opened, making conditions even more difficult. Both teams resorted to their kicking game and play became scrappy, punctuated with penalties.

Finally the Reeds full-back took the ball on his 22m line, ran through a static Blues’ midfield, and two passes later the winger scored in the corner. Converted, 3-12 at the break.

After 10 scoreless minutes a Chichester infringement 35m out gave the visitors a chance to increase the score with the boot, 3-15.

A box kick from Matt McLagan was collected by Reeds and gifted to the vigilant Tom Whitehouse to charge forward and offload to Zac Conley. A pass to Ross Miller got the ball to the 5m line where he was stopped illegally.

Blues went back for the tap penalty and Richard Ives dotted down as the pack mauled over the line. Conversion missed, 8-15.

Chichester conceded a penalty 25m out which was slotted, 8-18. Blues upped the tempo and had Reeds under the cosh.

Rhys Thompson put through a grubber kick for Miller and Ives to chase, with the replacement prop touching down for his second try, 13-18.

Reeds started to gain territorial advantage and Blues were defending their 22m line.

A pass out wide and missed tackle allowed the opposition winger to dot down, converted, 13-25 with two minutes left.

The referee produced a yellow card for over-exuberant Reeds celebrations. They seemed to lose composure and Chichester gained possession 25m out. Alex Margarson advanced 20m and from the breakdown the ball was whipped out to Davies, whose pass found Tyrese Makasi who barrelled over the line to score, with the conversion missed.

The result gave Chichester gaining a losing bonus point and the man of the match was Tom Whitehouse.

On Saturday, Chichester travel to Horsham.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Farnham 3 Horsham 0

Regional two south east

Normally when you concede only three points in a rugby match you will win – but it was not the case for Horsham at Farnham, where they failed to open their tally at all.

It was perhaps best summed up by Toby Salmon, Farnham’s first XV skipper, who told their club website: “It was a phenomenal team effort. Everyone fought hard for 80 minutes to secure the win.”

Horsham head of rugby Nick Stocker said: “We were frustrated and didn’t execute at our usual standards which ultimately saw us lose.

"It was a disappointing result which we will work hard at rectifying this weekend against Sussex rivals Chichester.”

On a sodden pitch with a stiff breeze blowing, this was never going to be a spectacle of running rugby.

When the two sides met earlier in the season on a balmy autumn day on Horsham’s artificial pitch, the Sussex team ran away with the game by 43-0.

The first half was pointless even though Horsham, with the wind at their back, completely dominated territory.

Indeed, Farnham only reached the Horsham half in the initial exchanges after Horsham kicked off.

When Horsham were awarded kickable penalties, they went for the corner.

However, Farnham either disrupted the throw or successfully challenged the maul as it slithered over the mud.

On the occasions Horsham came close, they were repulsed by the steely defence of the Farnham men.

If conditions were not bad enough, it began to pour with rain.The penultimate play of the half saw Horsham kick for the corner.

The rolling maul was held and ball spun out only to be knocked on after a series of crashing tackles by the Farnham backs.

Farnham won the scrum penalty and cleared.

The wind played its part in the second half with Farnham pinning Horsham into their own half, effectively neutralising their talented and powerful back line.

On 51 minutes the scoreboard operator started work for the afternoon.

Farnham put in a ferocious counter ruck 30 meters out from the Horsham line forcing their opponents to cough up the penalty.

Salmon stepped up to take the kick at goal and, to a huge cheer from the balcony, sent the ball sailing through the uprights.

Farnham’s closest opportunity to score a try came soon after when a Horsham clearance was returned by Max Williams.

He punted the ball forward and the ensuing chase by the Farnham backs forced the Horsham full-back to touchdown for a goal line drop out. Eventually Horsham were able to clear.

The final minutes saw Farnham continue to pin Horsham deep into their half, with excellent tactical kicking from the back three, led by Mike Salmon.

Horsham’s final attempt to run out resulted in a knock on and the final whistle blew.