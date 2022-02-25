Lewes beaten by Burgess Hill as storms ruin rugby spectacle

And just as the players came up for what on better days is described as a ‘warm-up, driving rain added to the gale-like conditions this game was played in.

One corner post was snapped in two by the wind, and flags were removed from all the posts before they blew away. Even a post protector blew off and had to be quickly put back, while play continued at the other end.

Lewes' return is a tough one.

Conditions were tough as Lewes took on Burgess Hill / Picture: Danny Simpson

The pristine Lewes turf, so admired thus far this season, soon became a quagmire and players found it difficult to stay on their feet while catching or chasing after the ball. It is a tribute to both squads and the referee that a well-contested game was put on, in spite of the elements.

Lewes had the wind and rain behind them as the match kicked off, but Burgess Hill attacked strongly and were rewarded with an early penalty goal.

Lewes, in response, used the boot to fire themselves deep into Burgess Hill territory and Billy Shiell provided the equaliser with a penalty kick. Then the Lewes forwards got going to hammer their way towards the try line, but Burgess Hill stood firm and all the home side came away with was a solitary try from Shiell.

Munch May on the ball for Heathfield / Picture: Roger Cuming

So, with just a five-point lead at half time, Lewes knew they would have a hard task on their hands keeping their visitors at bay playing against the elements.

Injuries to Shiell, Lewis Austin and Fearghus Gage didn’t help the cause and when they struggled to hold Burgess Hill at a five-metre scrum, the visitors were awarded a penalty try that swept them into the lead at 10-8.

There was much admiration among the intrepid spectators for the strong defensive Lewes effort, for this was a determined performance by Lewes in difficult conditions.

Three players who had been in the Colts team last year stood out in particular; Ben Bishop, Ed King (on his debut) and Raff Green were immense, albeit in a losing cause, as it was Burgess Hill who sealed the win with a try that left the final score at 8-15.

It has now been decided to conclude the Sussex 1 league programme after the final round of games this weekend.

Instead of continuing into the originally proposed stage two, teams will move into a cup format that will give them three competitive games across the remaining three game weekends.

Intriguingly, this gives Lewes another home game with Burgess Hill on March 5, when they hope that these closely-matched sides will enjoy better conditions in which to show their skills.

Meanwhile, on the neighbouring pitch, the Lewes

2nd XV are well into their ‘stage two’ and earned a 33-5 victory over St Leonards CP in similarly difficult conditions.

This puts them into second in the Sussex 3 Conference table with four wins from five games.

PAUL NICHOLL

Pulborough 14 Heathfield 23

Heathfield’s senior teams had similar league wins in entertaining games affected by the weather conditions.

In wind and rain at Pulborough the Heathfield pack was the dominant force in the first 20 minutes with tries for Fraser Goatcher and Dylan Eames, with one conversion by Sean Crozier.

Pulborough worked their way back into it with two penalties and a try.

The game restarted with a penalty on halfway impressively converted by Frazer Oliphant-Hope for a half time scoreline of 14-12.

Heathfield spent most of the second half in the home half but Pulborough proved better at keeping possession so a stalemate developed.

Eventually Crozier made an important interception and though caught by the cover he knocked over the resulting penalty to retake the lead.

Then the Heathfield pack who muscled their way over for skipper Gus Taylor to claim the points. A penalty completed the scoring.

Heathfield Ladies 24 Cranbrook Ladies 12

On Sunday the ladies were also playing in windy conditions.

Cranbrook were contained by stout Heathfield defending led by Sophie Saunders and Clare Baker.

They scored three tries from long distance. Ellie Wright scored the first two with assistance from Sophia Skinner and Lizzie Suggitt while Megan Plane made a long solo run for the third. Plane converted two.

Cranbrook scored one of their own and in the second half there was just try apiece.

Heathfield’s came when Sammie Williams set up Suggitt ,who dived over for the bonus point try.