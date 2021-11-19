Lewes beaten by Hellingly - but Heathfield celebrate another double

Lewes and Hellingly do battle / Picture: warwickpics.com

Hellingly were soon rocking Lewes back in the scrum. Lewes got a further shock when they were well placed in attack but lost possession, only to see Hellingly counter attack and race the length of the pitch to score.

Encouraged by this, Hellingly went on to the attack and were denied a try only by the quick thinking of Lewes fly-half Angelo Errigo, who got his body under the ball carrier on the Lewes line.

However further Hellingly pressure led to a Lewes yellow card, and in the next play they doubled their lead to go in at half time 14-0 up.

Munch May in control for Heathfield v Pulborough / Picture: Roger Cuming

Lewes soaked up more Hellingly pressure at the beginning of the second half, but thought they had broken the deadlock when Joe Reid intercepted and was off the length of the pitch for a score.

However, he was stopped in his tracks by the referee’s whistle as an earlier offside infringement had been given. Hellingly took the scrum option and forced Lewes back to score a pushover try. So instead of 7-14, it was now 0-21.

Lewes redoubled their efforts and after some strong attacking play, they deservedly scored with a try by Ben Poole which he couldn’t convert.

There was no doubt Hellingly were the better side on the day and the Lewes supporters could not understand how this was their first win of the season.

A bonus point was certainly wanted by Hellingly and this was eventually achieved when they scored their last try, which was not converted.

Lewes had fought hard but their day got worse when another yellow card put paid to any chance they had of getting back into the game.

Lewes were to have the final say when, in the failing light, they put together the best move of the match which ended with Lewis Austin crossing over for a try that gave a final score of 10-26.

Despite this result, Lewes stay fifth in the table with Hellingly four points behind in last place. Lewes go to Uckfield on November 27 and Seaford on December 4 when they will be hoping to put this bad run of form behind them as they move into the second half of the season.

Heathfield 55 Pulborough 19

Heathfield Ladies 50 Beccehamian Ladies 0

Heathfield had another successful weekend with both senior sides scoring decisive league victories.

The men completed a nine tries to three win over Pulborough in SE3.

Sean Crozier opened the scoring in the first play and he was soon followed by Sam Brown. Pulborough replied with two tries, one from an interception.

Between those, Fraser Goatcher, for the second week in a row, scored from close range. The score of 19-14 may have suggested this was going to be close but from here, the hosts dominated.

Just before half-time Tom Cornwall continued his fine season with another try from a well-angled run and after the break Jack Brown joined his brother with fine run along the right wing.

Replacement Toby Simpson picked up two tries through his pace and skilful running. The last home try came from secure scrum possession and good hands, allowing Archie Adam to finish well on the left wing.

Pulborough managed one consolation try late on.

Heathfield visit leaders Bromley on Saturday week.

On Sunday Heathfield Ladies entertained Beccehamian Ladies in NC1.

Tries came steadily through the first half. Scorers were Lizzie Suggitt, Katie Baurer, Amber Lovick, Ellie Wright and Sophia Skinner.

Heathfield scored three more tries after the break, two for Robyn Pope and a second for Wright.