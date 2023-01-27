Lewes RFC, Heathfield RFC, Hastings and Bexhill RFC and St Leonard and Cinque Ports RFC were all in action – along with H&B U14s – in a very full weekend of local rugby action.

Lewes 14 Shoreham 27

Counties 2 Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the recent inclement weather, the Stanley Turner Ground was in excellent condition for the Ouse-Adur Derby as Lewes took on Shoreham.

Lewes take on Shoreham | Pictures: warwickpics.com

The opening exchanges did not produce an immediate breakthrough until Billy Shiell burst through the visiting defence after a good run from James Sale to score a try for Lewes that was converted by Gus Taylor.

However Shoreham responded with some strong attacking play which resulted in in debutant William Hoff being unfortunate to receive a yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the resultant play, Shoreham scored a try that made the score 7-5.

Despite playing with 14 men, Lewes then hit back by taking the play deep into Shoreham territory where Harry Weston scored in the corner, and Gus Taylor put an excellent conversion over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings and Bexhill battle against Park House | Picture: Peter Knight

So it was 14-5 at half time, but Lewes were hit with a number of injuries, notably to skipper James Sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoreham, despite now playing into the sun, were able to claw their way back into the game.

They began this with a penalty goal that took them to within six points of their hosts.

This was followed by a try, which was not converted, and so Lewes still held a slender lead.

Hastings and Bexhill U14s, who drew with Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes had been magnificent, but in the last ten minutes of the game, all their efforts seemed to catch up with them and Shoreham were able to exploits gaps in their defence and score two quick tries in succession under the posts to make the final score 14-27.

Despite this final capitulation, Lewes can be said to have restored a lot of pride against a team which had had scored over seventy points against them in the away fixture.

Lewes team: Furlong; Frias Del Rio, Littlewood, Roberts, Hoff; Bello, Taylor; Dadswell, Moran, King; Coe, Sale (captain); Weston, Dickens, Shiell. Replacements: Williams, Audsley-McKenna, Ellis-Smith.

Here’s a reminder about forthcoming fixtures for the 1st XV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 28 January: Seaford (away), kick off 2pm

Saturday 4 February: Uckfield (home), kick off 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 11 February: Burgess Hill (home), kick off 2pm

Saturday 18 February: Eastbourne (away), kick off 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 25 February: Pulborough (home), kick off 2pm (preceded by Dave Harris walk and pre-match lunch)

Saturday 11 March: East Grinstead (away), kick off 3pm

Cranbrook 26 Heathfield 38

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathfield beat neighbours Cranbrook in an entertaining nine-try game in which the dominant home scrum scrummage was outdone by the livewire visiting backs.

On an excellent frost-free pitch it was soon clear the home scrum had an edge, driving back the Heathfield eight, and Heathfield skipper Gus Taylor did well to salvage useful possession.

Both teams had much-changed back divisions as a result of injury and availability issues but this seemed to work in Heathfield’s favour as the combination really clicked with fly half Lucas Cuming showing pace and skill. Centre Jay Massey Taylor was the main beneficiary with three tries.

The scoring was opened for Cranbrook by former Heathfield Colt Fabian Rimmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full back Harry Slinnhawkins took several brave catches of high balls in spite of the low sun.

The lead changed hands several times in the first half but Heathfield ended the half with a Massey Taylor try to take a 12-20 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Eames was especially effective for the visitors.

An early Cranbrook try in the second half closed the gap only to be countered by another Massey Taylor try. Heathfield’s Toby Simpson also knocked over three penalties to keep nudging his team ahead. Heathfield finished stronger with a Simpson try and a final penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathfield’s coaches were pleased only five penalties went against them. Tomorrow Heathfield visit Folkestone while Cranbrook also go east, to Deal.

Hastings and Bexhill 19 Park House 22

This really was a game of two halves.

Entertaining Park House RFC on Saturday, Hastings and Bexhill’s first XV were unlucky losers of a hard fought game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before kick-off Hastings & Bexhill entertained officials from Park House, sponsors, volunteers and other friends of the club to a fundraisng lunch.

In total the event raised £340 to support the fight against Prostate Cancer.

This will be added to the proceeds of a Charity Casino Night to be held tonight.

The game kicked off with Park House in total control and by half-time they were 19-0 in the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings had given too many penalties and another big loss looked to be on the cards.

Whatever coach Steve McManus said to his squad in the interval should be bottled and sold as an inspirational tonic to sports clubs throughout the world because it worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

H&B totally dominated the second half.

They put the opposition under pressure from the restart, they scored three goood tries with two well struck conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first came from stand-in scrum half Sam Surridge, the forwards had the visitors’ defence under the cosh and the No9 took his chance from the base of a 5m scrum.

Centre Joe Field scored the second. A penalty move passed the ball through the back line and the ever improving Field dived over the whitewash.

Surridge reduced the lead with a good kick.

Lock forward Mike Clifford capped a man of the match performance with the third try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clifford has stepped up from the 2nd XV because of H&B’s injury crisis and has proved to be more than adequate replacement over the last three months. Surridge kicked the equaliser.

Could H&B clinch a win? Unfortunately not! Park House were awarded a penalty in the last minute of the game; the kick hit the bar and wobbled over.

The losing bonus point lifted H&B one place up the table, ahead of tomorrow’s opposition, Maidstone RFC.

St Leonards CP 59 Seaford II 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaford made the journey to St Leonards with a squad of only 10, so Ports – who could only call on 14 themselves – loaned two players to play a 60-minute 12-sided game.

G avin Thomas, Josh Burt, Luke Loving-Price and Adam Bigg all pulled on Seaford colours to make the game happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ports started well with Dale Whittington stripping the ball from the kick off. Tom Follington came close before the ball was worked to Murray Warman who tapped down. Luke Barningham converted.

The short-sided nature made the game wide open and a hack ahead allowed Seaford to score. Ports regained their composure and Barningham again took advantage of the space, and he converted his own score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ports were strong at the breakdown, and the set piece and a solid scrum saw the ball moved to Mike Hutchins who found another gap to score. Barningham slotted again.

Whittington, Follington and Greg Montier were making yards and Montier carved the defence to add another score. From another scrum the athletic Whittington dived over, Barningham converting. Seaford took advantage of a number of penalties to score their second.

In the second half Ports had greater structure. Whittington, Warman and Simon Baillie made length-of-the-field runs but were pulled down before scoring.

Hutchins added his second from a much shorter distance after a well-worked move, Barningham slotting once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ports were ambitious and Warman found space run half the length of the field for his second. Whittington then added his second too after a period of possession.

The final try was added by Henry Hill, who threw a fine dummy to slide over. Barningham converted the final two for a total of 7 conversions. Ports coach Paul Smart said: “Good to finally play and clear the cobwebs after six weeks off. Some strong performances will stand us well for next week.”

A number of players stood out but forwards Tom Follington and Dale Whittington were dynamic and aggressive, Whittington scooping E-Heat MoM prize.

Hastings & Bexhill U14s 17 Eastbourne U14s 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

H&B’s under-14s refused to yield in a tight league affair.

H&B started quickly and made rapid headway into Eastbourne’s territory. Prop Azat Kesen showed a clean pair of heels off a penalty for a smart try in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne took advantage of a break to regroup and score two quick tries. Lock Toby Fielder played on injured.

Full-back Ben Coulson was MoM but was unable to do anything about Eastbourne’s third try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

H&B remain a curate’s egg, as the second half showed. Pressure from the kick-off forced an error and centre Rupert Sheppard scored in the corner.

Hooker Teddie Selfe showed composure in the scrum, retaining H&B ball under pressure. H&B drew level off an accurate Selfe throw-in as Sheppard beat the Eastbourne defence from inside his own half and scored under the posts. Captain Will Roberts made the conversion.

Eastbourne weren’t finished, finding good field position. H&B defended their line for an extended period, showing discipline and resolve and eventually clearing via a penalty.

In the final minutes, H&B worked an opening down the left hand side but it was snuffed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad