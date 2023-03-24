Lewes RFC’s second XV outperformed hosts Seaford.

Lewes made the short trip for a game that couldn’t take place on a waterlogged pitch and which was shifted to the adjacent football pitch.

Lewes were first to strike with centre William Hoff breaking the line and charging over for a try within the opening five minutes.

The try was converted by Luke Gregory.

Lewes twos take on Seaford | Picture: Danny Simpson

Lewes scored again on the half-hour mark, with second rower Simon Coe having the ball booted straight into him and then going and dotting down inside the football goal.

The final score of the half came from Lewes scrum-half Luke Gregory, who went for a dart and found himself bypassing the Seaford players for the try line. At half time the score was Seaford 0, Lewes 21.

The second half began with Seaford tearing through the Lewes defensive line and getting a try back.

The temporary lapse of focus was over when Kane Dadswell crashed over for a try, making him one of the top try scorers for the club this season.

Sophia Skinner on the charge for Heathfield | Picture: Roger Cuming

Man of the match Alex McKenna dotted down for the final try of the match, and the the final score line was 5-35 in Lewes’ favour.

However, it did not do justice to the spirited Seaford side who had begun working long before the game began.

Their determination to ensure the game was played was valued by the visiting Lewes side and Lewes said they were appreciative to them for their efforts.

This match was the true realisation of grassroots rugby.

This was the Lewes second XV's final league match of the season, though they will have a cup semi-final this Saturday away to Holbrook.

PAUL NICHOLL

Both Heathfield RFC senior teams had good wins at the weekend.

Heathfield men had a bonus point win over Ashford with the winning score coming in the last play of the game and indeed of the league season.

An early Heathfield try by Lucas Cuming, converted by Toby Simpson, was answered by a penalty for Ashford. Before half-time the visitors extended their lead with a good finish in the corner by their left winger for a score of 7-15.

Heathfield started the second half strongly and Will Chambers dived over after a delightful pass by Ben Irwin. A home penalty then tied the scores 15-15.

A fumble in the home defence was exploited by Ashford to collect what appeared a decisive score. However Heathfield charged back and good hands across the park including a big run by Simpson saw Jay Massey-Taylor in for a fine try. In the last play Sam Crichton strode to the line for the bonus-point and winning try.

Heathfield finished fourth in the Counties 1 Kent league. Simpson was the highest points scorer in the league with 189 points.

On Sunday Heathfield Ladies ground out a 14-0 win over Tonbridge Juddians Ladies. After a scoreless first half Abi Bandtock worked her way over from short range then Sophia Skinner spotted a hole in the Judds’ defence which allowed her to dive through. Chip Chippett converted twice.

Heathfield will finish as runners-up in the NC 1 league and both Heathfield teams have achieved their highest league positions.

