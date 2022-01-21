Lewes RFC return - but it's tough going against Eastbourne

Lewes on their way to the try line v Eastbourne

The 1st XV certainly had the better of the first half against Eastbourne, but their hosts struck back hard to completely dominate the second half and run in four tries.

It was the failure of Lewes to take all their chances during that first half that was to prove very costly.

They only managed one try, scored by Lewis Austin – but, carelessly, allowed Eastbourne twice into their 22 and come away with a goal and a penalty goal.

As the second half started the game was evenly poised at 10-7, but the game changing moment came soon after the kick-off when sloppy Lewes play let Eastbourne in for a quick try.

Worse was to come when they added another ten minutes later, but although neither try was converted, it still meant that the score was a decisive 20-7.

The second period became an uphill task for Lewes who were getting outpowered in the forwards and two more Eastbourne goals left the final score at 34-7.

Meanwhile the Lewes 2nd XV squared off against a depleted Sussex Police side at Waterhall.

Both teams arrived under-strength, but Lewes loaned a player to the Police. And it didn’t take long before Lewes opened the scoring, with fly-half Cian Furlong dotting over in the second minute.

This was rapidly followed by lock Andy Green and captain James Shafi both bagging tries.

The first half concluded with the Police getting on the scoresheet with a try, although this wasn’t before Tom Holmes-Smith and Tom Petty both scored for Lewes to make the interval score 5-33.

The second half was a much less one-sided affair as Lewes were hit with injuries, and had to complete the match outnumbered by the Police; although still managing the only scores.

The first was a very solid effort from Nick Needham, then Tom Petty ran over for his second of the match to make the final score 5-45.

On Sunday, the Lewes U12s played their first game in phase two of the Waterfall tournament having recently moved up two groups in the pools.

Jersey were the visitors and proved physical from the start. The first five minutes were tense, with Jersey looking to make a breakthrough, constantly testing the Lewes defensive line.

But Lewes began to put Jersey under pressure, being more aggressive in the ruck and speeding up their passing play. Over the next ten minutes Lewes dominated and scored twice.