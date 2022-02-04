Lewes win 54-0 to go fourth - Heathfield too strong for Southwark

Lewes RFC's second XV take on St Francis / Picture: Danny Simpson

Lewes displayed flowing passing movements and a determined defensive shift that dealt with every incursion into their 22.

Lewes were magnificent with tries from Tom Awdry, Angelo Errigo and Joe Reid, before Billy Shiell rounded off the half with the bonus point try. Lewes’ dominance continued in the second half with more tries from Tom Awdry (who ended with a hat trick) and Angelo Errigo.

Ben Poole crossed over for a try which, added to his seven conversions, gave him 19 points. The 54-0 win took Lewes to fourth in the table.

Heathfield's Sean Crozier / Picture: Roger Cuming

The result and performance is a testament to the improvement the team have made under Brandon Palmer.

The 2nd XV had a miserable start with an almost immediate try to St Francis. Lewes let the visitors trample over them and seven unanswered tries spelt doom, until a late rampaging run, by young forward Ed King got the home side’s gears turning to make it 43-7 at the break.

In the second half Lewes were dominant. Tom Petty burst through to score, rapidly followed by Dan Humphrey. A yellow card slowed Lewes’ chase as St Francis ran in two tries.

Lewes scored two more of their own, one from Harry Carr and the other by Ed King. Though they lost 33-55 the team did the club proud by showing heart, pride and fighting spirit.

The Lewes under-12s entertained Crowborough and pressed on from the start.

It was Lewes 20 Crowborough 5 at the break.

In the second half Lewes increased their pace of attack, resulting in numerous line breaks which gained Lewes another 25 points.

Crowborough were hit by injuries and Finn Simmonds from Lewes stepped in to help them.

Both teams were a credit to their clubs and it ended 60-5.

Lewes’ U9s, U10s and U11s played at the St Andrew’s Prep Festival in Eastbourne.

The coaches were extremely proud for the U9s for showing grit and determination in their first contact tournament.

The U10s did well across six matches and the U11s had senior squad members absent but still displayed some excellent rugby.

PAUL NICHOLL

Heathfield 30 Southwark Lancers 5

Heathfield eventually secured a bonus-point, workman-like victory over a tenacious Southwark Lancers side who could not win enough possession to exploit with their useful back division.

Heathfield started at a good pace and nearly snatched an early try when Munch May intercepted in the visitors’ 22, but Fraser Goatcher was judged to have been held up over the line.

Heathfield were having much of the game albeit without dominating as Southwark were scrapping well and their backs always looked dangerous with the limited possession that they did have.

The scoring was finally opened after 25 minutes when good lineout ball was moved into midfield and Bryn Jones timed a sweet pass for Jeyden Rainbow to touch down under the posts, duly converted by Sean Crozier.

The lead was n extended with a home penalty. However the visitors were far from beaten and one dangerous counter attack was only just snuffed out by a magnificent try-saving tackle back by Archie Adams near the corner.

Heathfield had one last chance in the half when they secured a good attacking position in the left hand corner but the lineout went wrong.

Heathfield were dominating the scrummage and the Southwark No8 did a remarkable job in securing useful possession from the base of a scrum often in high reverse.

Heathfield extended the lead early in the second half with another Crozier penalty for a high tackle. Pressure was building on the visitors and an attacking scrum on their 5m line charged forward leading to a penalty try.

Southwark kept playing to their strengths and were rewarded with a good try in the left hand corner at the end of the third quarter although the conversion was missed.

One good Heathfield opportunity was squandered as clean lineout ball was driven over the try line but the referee called them back for crossing. Nonetheless good scrum ball was then worked through several phases before being moved wide left and Jack Brown finished well in the corner.

Soon afterwards skipper Gus Taylor capped his good day’s work as he muscled over in the left hand corner for the bonus-point try. Southwark continued to pose a threat from long range and it took another good Adams tackle to end one dangerous attack.

Heathfield duly cleared their lines and the game ended soon afterwards.

This week Heathfield visit Vigo in the first of three games postponed for Covid reasons (2.30pm).