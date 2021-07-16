Lewes Women have rugby day to cherish at Twickenham

Lewes players meet members of England's Red Roses squad / Picture: Danny Simpson

After winning a competition on Instagram, sponsored by England Rugby and Mitsubishi Motors UK, Lewes jumped on the opportunity to train at the home of England Rugby and more than 60 players took part.

The day was packed full of practical skills sessions, a touch rugby tournament and a Q&A with Shaunagh where players learnt about her career and what it takes to be an international athlete.

Vic Bedford, Lewes Women’s chair, said: “It was an amazing opportunity for Lewes. Having the chance to receive coaching from England coaches and feedback from two Red Roses is invaluable and a great start to our new season.”

Lewes Women at Twickenham / Picture: Danny Simpson

Highlights of the day included a crossbar challenge competition where Hana Miller and Daisy Ellison both won signed balls, and the presentation of a signed Red Roses shirt to rising star Lily Burgan, who was awarded ‘Player of the Day’ by Brown.

The Lionesses, Lewes’ U13s and U15s section, took as much away from the day as the women.

Training for the upcoming Lewes Women’s season begins on Tuesday, July 20 at Lewes RFC.

With two teams playing in the Championship South East 2 and NC2 South East leagues, all abilities are welcome.