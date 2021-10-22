Lewes women play first rugby match - after a long, long wait

Action from Lewes' game with Horsham

Because of a lack of numbers on both sides, the game started off with ten a side but with numbers dwindling due to injuries from Horsham it ended up as eight-a-side for a good proportion of the match. The game was played as three 20-minute sections.

The first third saw Lewes dominate in Horsham’s 22 but with a break in defence on the blindside, Horsham’s nippy backs made a break through to score two tries.

Lewes were dominating the scrums and with some great hands and speed, Sammie Williams managed to evade three players to score in the right hand corner, making the score 5-12 to Horsham.

Action from Lewes' game with Horsham

The second third saw Lewes’ heads drop a little and Horsham get through and score a few more times.

Manue Martin was denied a try by a forward pass.

The final third saw Lewes get their heads back up and with some excellent work throughout the forwards and backs saw Sam Gottardi burst through the defence and dive over the line to score.

Martin finally got her redemption for her missed try with excellent run down the left wing to collapse under the posts to score.

Action from Lewes' game with Horsham

A big thank you went to Horsham RFC for travelling to play Lewes.

Forward of the match: Abbie Fry