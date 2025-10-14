Worthing Raiders lost 38-19 away to London Scottish Lions as their early challenge for honours in Regional 1 South Central faltered.

It was a disappointing result in Chiswick – Raiders didn’t get off the bus in the first half but then won the second half.

There were some good individual performances and good teamwork, especially in that second half. However, Raiders were guilty of making too many basic errors throughout the match. Good sides will always punish your errors, and London Scottish did just that.

The hosts started the day in fourth place and the visitors in fifth. Only points difference separated them.

Regin Pratt on the charge as the Raiders try to recover from a poor start

Raiders had made a couple of changes due to injury and work commitments. JD Leali’ifano was making his first start at full back, Joel Andrews moved to centre and Adam McLean to the wing. Ethan Stone was making his debut in the back row and Jack Whyte was selected on the bench.

The visitors made a slow start and were unable to get possession early on. The hosts had plenty of ball and used it well to open the scoring with a converted try after only three minutes.

Raiders couldn’t find a way into the game. Giving away a couple of early penalties alongside some basic errors allowed London Scottish to dominate and extend their lead with a second converted try.

In the following minutes, a failed touch kick from a penalty saw the hosts make the most of the broken-field situation and they scored their third converted try to extend their lead to 21-0.

Stone had to leave the game with an injury midway through the half.

Raiders had not seen much of the ball but their proportion of possession did increase. They managed to put good phases together and began to look as if they could get back into the game. However, when chances were created errors were made and they were unable to capitalise.

With 30 minutes played London Scottish scored their bonus point try but did not convert it. Their lead was 26-0.

An aggressive run from Regin Pratt brought Raiders close to the hosts try line and a kick chase from Adam McLean saw the ball go dead just before he could get there.

Raiders knew they had to raise their game in the second half if they were to get anything from the match.

At the break Josh Taylor replaced Tom Meyer at fly half. The hosts were again quickly on the attack. JD Leali’ifano made an excellent last-ditch tackle to prevent them scoring again.

Things were looking better for the visitors when Will Beer made a run down the left wing, followed by the ball moving swiftly across the back line to the opposite side of the field. But the defence was able to thwart thw move.

Sam Cook replaced Struan Robertson in the front row after eight minutes of the half.

Raiders’ lineout wasn’t functioning well, but the scrum was certainly dominant. Pratt prevented the hosts from scoring with a fine old-fashioned, corner flagging tackle. But London Scottish were able to manufacture another try from the resulting lineout.

From this point Raiders began to play with much more threat and control.

With 20 minutes played the visitors built an attack with forwards and backs combining. They went through several phases before Pratt took it on himself to plough his way through all attempted tackles from 30m out to score next to the posts. Tom Sanderson converted – 31-7.

A few minutes later a fine 50-22 touch kick from Josh Taylor put Raiders in a great attacking position. From the lineout they set up a driving maul and Sam Cook peeled off the back to dive over in the corner. Sanderson converted, 31-14.

Joel Andrews received a yellow card for a technical offence. Raiders were taking risks to get back in it and the hosts snatched an interception try to make it 38-14.

Raiders came back strongly, playing with intensity and skill, and Adam McLean scored. To save time, he had a drop kick attempt at the conversion which went wide.

With the score at 38-19 there was still time to get a bonus point try. Two penalties against the hosts allowed Raiders to gain ground and have a lineout 10m from the try line. But they lost the lineout, and the hosts put the ball out of play to finish the game.