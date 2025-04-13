Match in 41 photos: Worthing Raiders take on Westcombe Park in National two east

It was not the result relegated Raiders wanted, but they had certainly played their part and remained competitive to the end.

The game was probably lost in those first few minutes of the second half, when the visitors scored three tries leaving Raiders to play catch-up for the rest of the match.

There was some excellent teamwork – and fine individual performances. Special mention to Grant Gatford who played nearly the whole game, as he did last week, at the tender age of 49. He insists he is retiring at the end of this campaign.

Man of the Match was Ed Hartley, who had a good day with the boot and with ball in hand. It was great to see him playing so well after breaking his arm earlier in the season and spending a long time on the sidelines.

now, enjoy Stephen Goodger's match gallery – on this page and those linked.

