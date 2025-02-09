Narrow defeat at Old Albanian means Worthing Raiders’ hunt for win goes on

Worthing Raiders lost 36-34 away to Old Albanian in their latest National two east fixture – still unable to find a win to help them move away from bottom place in the league.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an entertaining and exciting game which could have gone either way. Five yellow cards did not reflect the game, played in good spirit between these two sides.

What might the outcome have been if Raiders hadn’t made such a bad start? Their performance from the 30th minute onwards was exceptional in wiping out a 26-point deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two bonus points earned could still be vital at the end of the season. In the final eight games Raiders have to find a way to turn these close games into victories if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Frank Taggart on the way to his try

Raiders continue to have injury problems and six changes were made to the side. Returning after absence were Jimmy Staples, Jack Gapper, Sam Cook and Harry Forrest. Luke Talbot is back at the club and coach Luke Wallace was pulling on a shirt to add experience to the side.

It was heavy underfoot but the rain relented shortly before kick-off.

Raiders made a very sluggish start and gave away five penalties in the first quarter and missed several tackles, allowing the hosts to score two converted tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 20-minute mark Kemp Price received a yellow card and soon Gapper missed a shot at goal from a penalty and the hosts scored two more tries, one of which was converted.

Jack Gapper kicks for points

Raiders now faced the challenge of trying to overcome a 26-point deficit – and Harrison Dakin had been forced to go off after only six minutes, Wallace his replacement.

The final ten minutes of the half belonged entirely to the visitors as they started to play with confidence, skill and pace. The visitors developed several good attacks. Tom Derrick nearly scored when he chipped over the defence but didn’t quite win the race for the touchdown.

In the 35th minute, excellent phase play, using the full width of the pitch, led to Jack Forrest bursting through the defensive line to score Raiders’ first try. The conversion from wide narrowly missed and it was 26-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes later Raiders were in possession deep inside Old Albanian’s 22m area. The hosts received a yellow card and from the penalty five metres from the hosts’ try line, Frank Taggart tapped and plunged towards the line. With the rest of the pack driving him forward he touched down for another unconverted try.

Raiders brought Alex Havers on at the interval for Derrick and the second half started much better for them. Old Albanian kicked off, but the kick went out and Raiders staredt building the pressure.

They got themselves right back into the game with two converted tries. The first came after outstanding handling skills, resulting in Gapper rounding off the move, and he converted it to close the gap to 26-17.

The second try came through more excellent handling from forwards and backs, resulting in Forrest going over. Gapper converted; with 30 minutes left it was 26-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raiders gave away a couple of penalties and a controlled catch and drive resulted in another converted try for the home side, 33-24.

It didn’t take long for Raiders to reciprocate, kicking a penalty to touch deep inside Old Albanian’s 22 to give them a lineout from which they set up a catch and drive. Wallace dived over for the try and Gapper converted - 33-31.

Old Albanian were giving away penalties and the referee issued a yellow card to the hosts. Raiders maintained the pressure and a further yellow card was given to an Old Albanian centre for a high tackle.

Raiders had a penalty in front of the posts and chose to kick the points and for the first time they led, 33-34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They needed to keep Old Albanian away from their goal line but were penalised five times, allowing the home side to relieve pressure and gain territory. Ben Featherstone was yellow carded and soon Old Albanian kicked a simple penalty to make it 36-34.

Raiders finished by pressing hard but the hosts repelled the threat.