Papa John’s Cup success for Eastbourne and Hastings & Bexhill rugby clubs

Eastbourne RFC beat fellow league champions Dover 30-24 at Park Avenue in the opening round of the Papa John’s National Cup.

Dover showed why they were one of the pre-tournament favourites and worthy winners of the Kent league with powerful runners across the park, and were exceptionally well-organised.

Both teams started well and exchanged blows. Open side Owen Davies, who had a sensational all-round game, broke the deadlock with the opening try after gathering the ball out wide from a loose kick and sprinting through several defenders to score.

Dover responded after dominating for a period and scored to take the lead 5-7.

Hastings and Bexhill RFC v Seaford | Picture: Peter Knight

Eastbourne retook the lead through captain Howe with a penalty kick 8-7.

Eastbourne attacked superbly through Montes on two separate occasions and were clean through with two two-on-ones, but both times the referee awarded a forward pass.

Then Eastbourne decided wrongly to go for a short cross-field clearance kick for the winger to gather instead of kicking it long for the winger to chase. It was gathered by Dover and run back in at ease for them to retake the lead at half-time, 8-12.

Dover came out of the blocks better than Eastbourne and were awarded two quick penalties to extend the lead.

But Eastbourne looked the fitter, quicker side and the intensity of the game was more telling on Dover.

Eastbourne started to find the game plan they had worked on and were stretching Dover to concede ground and penalties.

From a penalty, Eastbourne’s Joe Bettles scored after the home side’s forwards marched Dover back over their try line from a driving maul. Howe kicked the conversion to narrow the gap to 15-18.

Dover responded with a penalty from the touchline near the halfway to make it 21-15.

Eastbourne piled on the pressure to gain a penalty and Howe once again brought them back within three.

Eastbourne took the lead when sub Bianchi broke through the Dover defence on his right wing and went on an excellent run to offload to Dylan Viles. He finished it off after looping around from his left wing. The conversion was missed but Eastbourne led 23-21.

A minute later Dover scored another long-range penalty to regain the lead at 24-23.

Eastbourne gathered the restart and attacked relentlessly and were awarded penalty advantage again and again until eventually Ian Padget, who had kept the Dover defence on their toes all day, scored a short-range snipe, with Howe kicking the conversion to make it 30-24.

MoM was a close call but went to Ryan Shields for a gritty performance.

Eastbourne twos beat Pulborough twos in the Sussex Senior Vase semi-final, giving them their first cup final appearance in 14 years.

They will face Seaford or Hastings twos at Crawley RFC on April 15.

Hastings and Bexhill 24 Seaford 3

Papa Johns National Cup

After the previous week’s resounding 39-0 win at Uckfield RFC in the Bob Rogers Cup, H&B convincingly beat Seaford in the opening round of the new RFU community competition.

Hastings fielded a strong XV supported by a good solid bench consisting of Chris Geary, Mike Woodrow and Sam Surridge. Injury to Jake Stinson meant the back line were shuffled with Harry Stanley moving to full back and Harry Walker coming into the centre alongside Joe Field.

From kick-off H&B dominated the play and pinned the visitors defence in their own 22. Although the Seaford pack contained some big men, they were no match for the Hastings eight; Calvin Crosby-Clark surged over the line from the base of the scrum to open the scoring. Skipper Bruce Steadman slotted the conversion.

A penalty to Seaford awarded for offside reduced the lead, but Hastings hit back with two terrific tries. The first from Quin McManus was the result of more forward domination. A backs move across the pitch with winger Tom Hirst passing outside to set full-back Stanley free to cross the line for the second, made the half time score 17-3.

Coach Steve McManus rotated his squad during the interval, Geary came on for Jack Hardy who had played well, Steadman made way for Surridge at scrum half and the fit-again Woodrow replaced Mike Clifford in the pack.

These changes did not disrupt the play and Hastings kept a good grip on the game. Seaford have a history of being a disruptive and physical side and yellow cards were given to both sides. Jacob McDonagh received his ten minute rest for retaliating to heavy play.

Harry Walker scored the fourth try. He kicked a good penalty into touch and from the ensuing line out the ball was fed out to the centre who broke through the visitor’s defensive line to cross the whitewash. Surridge completed the scoring with a well-taken conversion.