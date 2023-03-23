Promoted! 92-15 win makes sure of prize for Bognor rugby heroes

Bognor RFC left it to the last game of the Counties 2 Hampshire season to ensure a move up to Hampshire 1 next season, but there was no sign of nerves in front of a large band of loyal supporters as they dispatched Fordingbridge 92-15, scoring 14 tries.

The bonus-point win means Bognor currently sit top of the league but if, as expected, Ellingham & Ringwood acquire five points this Saturday it means that Bognor move back to second – which still means automatic promotion.

Head Coach Karl Flinn, Team Manager Richie Hay and the coaching team of Paddy Burnett, Nick Baker, Marc Voigt and Paul Mitchell deserve great credit for the way they have created and prepared the young squad – and they all came together to party long into the night to celebrate the successful conclusion to a long season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-row Shane Stevens, in his first year of captaincy has led from the front all season and was deservedly named MoM for an outstanding display.

Bognor RFC's promotion winners

A poignant pre-match minute’s silence to remember club legend Martin Eley was soon followed by Bognor’s first try of the afternoon, when prop Chris Webb passed to Stevens who opened the floodgates with just two minutes on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor’s speed of passing and re-cycling meant that Fordingbridge, who had beaten Millbrook the previous week, could not get their hands on the ball for the first 15 minutes, and the visitors secured the bonus point through further tries from Josh Burgess, Chris Hay and Russ Watmore.

Burgess was temporarily removed from the action by Flinn for daring to kick the ball away but the big No8 was soon back in the thick of things, causing havoc whenever he got possession. During his absence Fordingbridge scored a penalty and a try of their own as they battled to gain a foothold in a contest that was literally passing them by.

Dan Robson, Jamie Foote and Charlie Jays all crossed for tries before half-time, the score of 8-43 meaning the game was already well beyond Fordingbridge’s reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester battle v Battersea | Picture: Santi Hutton

The second half continued in much the same vein, the hapless home side completely overrun by a rampant Bognor outfit. Second row Darren Bidwell touched down to bring up the fifty points before Ollie Fuller scored the day’s best individual try.

Foote added two to complete his hat-trick before Jays grabbed his second with a great support line. Sam Newcombe ran 50 yards to score the next try. The home side nabbed a second try but Fuller streaked away for his second and Bognor’s 14th try. The youngster kicked two conversions, added to Jack Lysaght’s nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, scrum-half Jack Hornibrook, after an outstanding season, suffered what appeared to be a recurrence of a serious knee injury.

The whole squad have earned a rest but soon they will lock horns again with old foes like Eastleigh, Gosport & Fareham and Portsmouth.

Battersea Ironsides 38 Chichester 17

Regional two south east

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A severely depleted Chichester team made the journey to Earlsfield for a rescheduled match against Battersea Ironsides – having secured survival in this league in their previous game.

There were 8 changes to the team that beat Dartfordians at Oaklands Park. Josh Cameron, Luke Kemish, Joel Day, Joe Watts and Ben Polhill came into the pack with Lucas Hutton, Luca Fleming and Tom Hopkins joining the backs.

With no Chi replacements available there was understandable concern on the touchline.

Blues were immediately on the attack. After a couple of phases, Rhys Thompson chipped the ball over the Battersea defence for Tom Hopkins to chase. The bounce beat the Battersea full-back but fell kindly for Hopkins, who evaded a tackle and kept his feet on the pitch to score in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battersea upped the tempo and spent 15 minutes in the Chichester half looking for an opening. Having been penalised on the try line, their second visit to the red zone yielded a penalty.

Blues stopped the attack on the line but the ball was recycled out wide and they were unable stop a winger’s run through their defence to score, making it 5-5.

Shortly after, Chichester were down to 14 having lost a player to injury and on 24 minutes Battersea crossed the whitewash again.

In the last 15 minutes of the half Blues started to dominate play with their forwards. Just before half-time a Battersea infringement provided Chichester with a lineout on 5m. Taken down by Luke Kemish, the pack mauled towards the line where they were stopped illegally and Battersea were shown a yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chi got to line and after six pick and goes Josh Cameron was on hand to dive over. Conversion missed – 12-10 at half-time.

Battersea came out for the second half rejuvenated. After five minutes their winger took a pass and ran 70m, evading the Blues’ defence, to score under the posts and it was converted.

The Battersea winger reprised his 70m run, this time scoring in the corner for 24-10.

Battersea increased their lead further with another try under the posts from their quick winger, converted for 31-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester’s response was immediate. From a lineout 25m out the pack mauled towards the opposition try line before being stopped two metres short. Harry Seaman was on hand with one of his trademark sniped moves to score. Converted by Charlie Norton, 31-17.

Chichester’s problems increased when another injury reduced them to 13 players for the last 20 minutes. They put up a spirited defence and enjoyed the advantage in the scrum. But Battersea got a sixth try late on. MoM was Josh Cameron.