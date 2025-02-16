Worthing Raiders v Bury St Edmunds, National two eastWorthing Raiders v Bury St Edmunds, National two east
Worthing Raiders v Bury St Edmunds, National two east

Raiders roar: 47 photos from Worthing Raiders’ narrow win over Bury St Edmunds

By Steve Bone
Published 16th Feb 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 17:01 BST
Worthing Raiders beat Bury St Edmunds 38-35 at Roundstone Lane – ending a long run of defeats and offering new hope they can still avoid dropping out of National two east.

It was a great game of rugby for the 400 spectators to enjoy, both sides contributing hugely to the spectacle – and for the hosts it ended in an invaluable five points in their battle against relegation.

There were plenty of outstanding individual performances from Raiders, but how fitting for the MoM award to go to club stalwart Jack Lake on the day he was making his 200th league appearance for Raiders.

See pictures from the win by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Get a full report from the match on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

