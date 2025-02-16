Raiders roar: 47 photos from Worthing Raiders’ narrow win over Bury St Edmunds

It was a great game of rugby for the 400 spectators to enjoy, both sides contributing hugely to the spectacle – and for the hosts it ended in an invaluable five points in their battle against relegation.

There were plenty of outstanding individual performances from Raiders, but how fitting for the MoM award to go to club stalwart Jack Lake on the day he was making his 200th league appearance for Raiders.

See pictures from the win by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Get a full report from the match on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

1 . Worthing Raiders v Bury St Edmunds pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg Worthing Raiders v Bury St Edmunds, National two east Photo: Stephen Goodger

