Rugby club plan big weekend of action in memory of Nick

Over the weekend of April 9-10 a group of players from the club will play two games in 24 hours, 300 miles apart.

It is to raise money for Melanoma UK in memory of former player Nick Giles who died in 2020.

Inspired by Giles’ sense of adventure and love for a rugby tour Ports will face a Southport Vets XV on Saturday April 9 before travelling back to Hastings on April 10 to face a Hastings & Bexhill XV.

Nick Giles

The side is made up of former Ports players alongside current Ports players, with the Southport leg squad being bolstered by presenters from a number of popular rugby podcasts: Lee Calvert from Blood & Mud, Jonny Mcginty and John Anderson from Scottish Rugby Podcast, Sam Larner a rugby analyst for Rugby World and Will Owen from Squidge Rugby Podcast.