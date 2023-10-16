Olympic gold medal winner and TV personality Sam Quek visited a rugby club in Sussex to see local grass roots rugby in action, as part of a campaign to encourage more women and girls to take part.

Olympic champion Quek, a field hockey player turned broadcaster, gave rugby a go at the Allianz Inner Warrior camp at Hove Rugby Club on Saturday (October 14).

The scheme is part of an Rugby Football Union (RFU) programme. that has helped to introduce more than 25,000 women and girls to the sport since 2017.

Quek – who played Hockey for Team GB – had no prior rugby experience but showcased how even those coming from other sports can get involved.

She said: “I’ve loved being part of Hove’s Allianz Inner Warrior camp. Everyone is so lovely and so welcoming. There’s different abilities – from club players to those who have never played rugby before, but ultimately we’ve all come together as one group and everyone’s having so much fun.

"I would definitely recommend finding your local club and getting involved.”

With England reaching the semi-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and the Red Roses competing at WXV in New Zealand, there is huge excitement and increased interest around rugby union at present.

Hove RFC ‘capitalised on that opportunity’ by running the Allianz Inner Warrior camp, which saw more than 30 women take part – many playing rugby for the first time.

Allian Inner Warrior camps are designed for women and girls of all backgrounds and experiences to get involved in rugby and enjoy the benefits the sport brings to mental and physical wellbeing.

Vicky Alexander, England Rugby’s women and girls growth activator for the south of England, said: “We are at the beginning of our launch window of our Allianz Inner Warrior series. Hove Rugby Club are hosting the very first one.

“Today, we’ve had 209 camps register across the country and over the next two weeks, there will be a camp running somewhere within a 10 to 20 mile radius of where you are. Find your local Inner Warrior camp and give rugby a try.”

The women’s and girls’ game in England has enjoyed an average year-on-year increase in participation of 12 per cent over the past 10 years thanks to initiatives such as the Allianz Inner Warrior camps.

With England hosting Rugby World Cup 2025, the aim is to reach 100k registered female players by 2027.

A spokesperson for the RFU said: “Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium will be a host venue for the 2025 tournament and so there is a strong opportunity to increase engagement with rugby in the region.

"World Rugby states that the women’s game is the single biggest opportunity to grow the sport globally, and initiatives such as Allianz Inner Warrior camps are seen as a great vehicle to support rugby’s growth.

"The Red Roses are positioned at the top of the world rankings going into the WXV tournament, which begins this October and will hope to inspire more women and girls to try rugby.

"The Allianz Inner Warrior campaign could unearth future Red Roses, as well as being an invaluable opportunity for women and girls to try rugby for the first time.”

Visit EnglandRugby.com/innerwarrior or https://www.hoverugby.club/ for more information.

1 . Olympic gold medal winning hero and TV personality Sam Quek attended Hove R.F.C for one of the RFU’s ‘Inner Warrior’ camps. SR23101602Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld Olympic gold medal winning hero and TV personality Sam Quek attended Hove R.F.C for one of the RFU’s ‘Inner Warrior’ camps. SR23101602Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

2 . Olympic gold medal winning hero and TV personality Sam Quek attended Hove R.F.C for one of the RFU’s ‘Inner Warrior’ camps. Vicky Alexander of the RFU with Sam Quek. SR23101602Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld Olympic gold medal winning hero and TV personality Sam Quek attended Hove R.F.C for one of the RFU’s ‘Inner Warrior’ camps. Vicky Alexander of the RFU with Sam Quek. SR23101602Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

3 . Olympic gold medal winning hero and TV personality Sam Quek attended Hove R.F.C for one of the RFU’s ‘Inner Warrior’ camps. SR23101602Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld Olympic gold medal winning hero and TV personality Sam Quek attended Hove R.F.C for one of the RFU’s ‘Inner Warrior’ camps. SR23101602Photo by S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards